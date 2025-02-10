Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets 20%: Two Reasons for Sudden Jump

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin (LTC) has regained momentum on the market, skyrocketing more than 20% since the past week. With its price surge, LTC remains a top gainer on a daily and weekly basis among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. At the time of writing, Litecoin was up 9.23% in the last 24 hours to $116.45, on track for its fourth consecutive day of gains since Feb. 7.

Today's rise was the largest, with Litecoin springing from lows of $107 to $118 and thus breaching above the daily SMA 50 barrier at $110.58. Expectations for a prospective Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) have increased, contributing to LTC’s upward trajectory.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has recently made some updates on existing crypto-related ETF applications. In the past week, the regulator officially acknowledged the 19b-4 filing from Canary Capital for a spot Litecoin ETF, marking it as the first of its kind beyond BTC and ETH.

A public comment period has already begun, with a 240-day decision deadline for the SEC now in place.

According to expectations, prospective Litecoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might receive inflows of up to $580 million if investors adopt them at the same rate as Bitcoin ETFs. Approximately 6% of Bitcoin's supply is presently held in various ETFs, and a similar amount for Litecoin would result in more than $500 million in inflows to LTC ETFs.

Litecoin sees technical breakout

After days of consolidating beneath the daily SMA 50 at $110, Litecoin rose past this key level again for the first time in weeks.

Amid a broader crypto market sell-off, LTC dipped to lows of $81.09 on Feb. 3. The price rebounded, and Litecoin returned to trade between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200, at $110.27 and $85, respectively.

Bulls gained the upper hand as Litecoin surged in today's session, surpassing the daily SMA 50 level. In the days ahead, eyes will be on a sustained breakout for the Litecoin price beyond this key level, which could target the $135 to $150 zone. The daily RSI has shifted slightly above the midpoint, suggesting that the bulls might be gaining a slight advantage.

On the other hand, LTC may return to consolidate below the daily SMA 50 if its price drops, with major support anticipated at the daily SMA 200 at $85.73.