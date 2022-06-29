LINK Shows Extremely Suspicious On-Chain Activity as Largest Amount Since Genesis Gets Moved

Santiment on-chain data agency's team have taken to Twitter to share that a staggering cumulative amount of LINK has been moved as the token's price dropped, beating the record set in 2017 after the token's genesis.
80.8 million LINK on the move—5-year record almost broken
The tweet shows that despite a tiny price drop of 4% faced by LINK, on Tuesday, a cumulative 80.8 million unique LINK were transferred. This was the second biggest after the fall of 2017 when a huge amount of native Chainlink tokens was shifted when LINK only started trading.
🔗 #Chainlink saw a mild -4% drop alongside the #altcoin pack. However, one thing stood out... 80.8M cumulative unique $LINK moved addresses Tuesday, breaking a 5-year record. Its opening trading days in September, 2017 were the only time we've seen more. https://t.co/DfBFKRZdMs pic.twitter.com/HMVLXAjrQI— Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 29, 2022
LINK getting drained from exchanges en masse
Data provided by another popular on-chain data company, Glassnode, shared by Twitter user @Jay_DCA shows that huge amounts of LINK are being withdrawn from centralized crypto exchanges as, apparently, holders are moving their coins into cold wallets for long-term storage.
#Chainlink $LINK being pulled off exchanges at record levels. And yeah, it may go lower, this is a bear market after all. But the numbers here are extremely compelling, regardless. pic.twitter.com/WNQAgAXNHF— Based Crypto Analysis (@Jay_DCA) June 29, 2022
At press time, LINK is changing hands at $6.42 after a nearly 5% drop in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.