LINK Marines Are Back, Eager to Earn Handsome Profits; Here's What's Happening

News
Thu, 06/09/2022 - 15:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently shared analytics data shows that LINK marines' activity has seen sharp increase over past few days
LINK Marines Are Back, Eager to Earn Handsome Profits; Here's What's Happening
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a recent tweet by IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator, LINK investors are actively trying to earn on staking that has been announced by Chainlink recently.

"LINK marines are back"

IntoTheBlock has announced that since Chainlink has announced the beginning of staking on its blockchain, the number of daily active wallets has surged from 1.41K on June 5 to 2.32K yesterday on June 8.

The tweet says that the coin has been on the rise and has been outperforming the crypto market since Chainlink spread the word about staking, which was on June 7.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Responds to Max Keiser Taking Jab at Cardano

Chainlink staking announced

According to the blog post by Chainlink, the main objective of introducing staking is to increase both cryptoeconomic security and make users more assured of Chainlink's oracle services.

Users will be able to lock up their LINK tokens to ensure a service-level guarantee around how well the network will perform in the future.

This way, Chainlink nodes will be incentivized to keep producing accurate oracle reports and deliver them in a timely manner.

In the long run, stakers will be able to receive rewards from various sources on Chainlink network as its adoption keeps expanding.

Since the announcement of the staking launch, LINK has added 21.5% within two days, now trading at $9.44 but still 82.89% below the all-time high of $52.88 reached on May 10 of last year.

LINKprice_00asfdwef
Image via TradingView
#Chainlink (LINK) News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Shows Double-Digit Weekly Social Performance: LunarCrush
06/09/2022 - 16:35
Shiba Inu Shows Double-Digit Weekly Social Performance: LunarCrush
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Nears Vasil Hard Fork, LTC Delisted by South Korean Exchanges, Anthony Hopkins Wants to Buy NFT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/09/2022 - 16:30
Cardano Nears Vasil Hard Fork, LTC Delisted by South Korean Exchanges, Anthony Hopkins Wants to Buy NFT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9
06/09/2022 - 16:25
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk