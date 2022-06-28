Cardano Team Commences Countdown for Vasil Network Upgrade

Tue, 06/28/2022
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano developer has submitted an upgrade proposal to the blockchain’s testnet
Cardano Team Commences Countdown for Vasil Network Upgrade
Input Output, the lead developer behind the Cardano blockchain, has entered the final stage prior to the launch of the much-awaited Vasil hard fork.

According to the company’s Tuesday announcement, it has now submitted an update proposal to hard fork the blockchain’s testnet, thus commenting a countdown for the upcoming mainnet upgrade.

Last week, Input Output released Cardano node 1.35.0, which marked “an important milestone” for the team of developers.

After onboarding 75% of stake pool operators, the developers secured a sufficient level of chain density in order to move forward with the Vasil testnet.

As reported by U.Today, the hard fork was originally expected to roll out this month, but its launch has been postponed due to technical issues.

The lead Cardano developer is now targeting the end of July for the major upgrade. Input Output has repeatedly stressed that it wants to make sure that the rollout of the hard fork will be “safe and secure.” The community and crypto exchanges will need at least four weeks to test the hard fork before the forthcoming mainnet launch.

Alonzo, Cardano’s previous hard fork, launched on Sept. 12, bringing smart contracts to one of the top proof-of-stake blockchains.

The Vasil hard fork, which is named after the late community member Vasil St. Dabov, is expected to enhance the blockchain’s throughput. It will significantly increase the blockchain’s efficiency, which is why the hard fork is being touted as the project’s most significant upgrade to date.

