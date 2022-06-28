Cardano Team Commences Countdown for Vasil Network Upgrade

Input Output, the lead developer behind the Cardano blockchain, has entered the final stage prior to the launch of the much-awaited Vasil hard fork.



According to the company’s Tuesday announcement, it has now submitted an update proposal to hard fork the blockchain’s testnet, thus commenting a countdown for the upcoming mainnet upgrade.



Last week, Input Output released Cardano node 1.35.0, which marked “an important milestone” for the team of developers.



After onboarding 75% of stake pool operators, the developers secured a sufficient level of chain density in order to move forward with the Vasil testnet.

As reported by U.Today, the hard fork was originally expected to roll out this month, but its launch has been postponed due to technical issues.