    'We'd All Be Rich': Peter Schiff Delivers Unexpected Bitcoin Prediction

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Schiff shares provocative hypothetical scenario involving US companies investing entirely in Bitcoin
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 9:36
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Financial commentator Peter Schiff, known for his critical stance on Bitcoin, recently took to social media with a series of posts that blended sarcasm and financial speculation. 

    Schiff suggested a hypothetical scenario where all publicly traded U.S. companies liquidate their assets, cease operations and invest the proceeds entirely in Bitcoin.

    He claimed this would cause each Bitcoin to be worth millions, dramatically increasing the market capitalization of U.S. stocks and making everyone wealthy.

    Schiff extended his satirical narrative by addressing his own investments, particularly in U.S. oil stocks. He implied that if these companies followed suit and converted their assets to BTC, their stock values would skyrocket, enriching investors like himself. 

    He underscored the absurdity by noting that, while this would make everyone theoretically rich, there would be no actual goods or services remaining.

    Schiff vs. Bitcoin

    This rhetoric takes aim at the optimistic predictions of Bitcoin proponents, often referred to as maximalists. These enthusiasts argue that Bitcoin is destined for unlimited growth, positioning it as the future cornerstone of global finance and a societal model.

    In contrast, Schiff has consistently criticized Bitcoin, describing it as a bubble and a scam lacking intrinsic value.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Despite Schiff's critique, Bitcoin's price continues to quote around $68,000 per coin. At the start of the day, Bitcoin's price saw a decline of over 1.5%. The cryptocurrency remains within striking distance of its all-time high of $74,000, 9% short of this peak.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

