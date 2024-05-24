Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Major Warning for Ethereum and Solana

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Brandt's stark warning about Ethereum and Solana staking predicts biggest disasters yet to come in crypto
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 15:35
    Yesterday, the crypto market was stunned by the approval of Ethereum ETFs. Amid this, veteran trader Peter Brandt issued a warning regarding the future of staking in the cryptocurrency space, particularly with respect to Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)

    Brandt predicted significant turmoil, suggesting that staking could lead to massive financial losses and bankruptcy.

    In particular, the trader, known for his controversial market predictions, called the staking inherently risky. He compared it to a leveraged asset, where investors borrow or leverage ETH or SOL by lending them out at interest. 

    However, Brandt emphasized that this process inevitably attracts the attention of regulators. He predicted that central banks and government treasuries will soon impose strict regulations on staking, which will eventually put an end to it in its current form.

    He expressed skepticism about the sustainability of betting activities, drawing a parallel to historical financial scams. Brandt suggested that many investors seeking high returns through betting may soon realize the flaws in their strategy, citing the infamous figure of Carlo Ponzi, after whom Ponzi schemes are named.

    Brandt's warning coincides with the recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs. Notably, all issuers of these ETFs did not include staking point in their applications. This exclusion highlights a critical distinction: while nonstaked ETH is classified as a commodity, staked ETH is treated as a security by the SEC.

    Despite these concerns, staking is still of significant interest to ETF issuers. It offers them the opportunity to earn interest simply by holding tokens and participating in network verification.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

