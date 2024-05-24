Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Major Warning for Ethereum and Solana

Yesterday, the crypto market was stunned by the approval of Ethereum ETFs. Amid this, veteran trader Peter Brandt issued a warning regarding the future of staking in the cryptocurrency space, particularly with respect to Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) .

Brandt predicted significant turmoil, suggesting that staking could lead to massive financial losses and bankruptcy.

In particular, the trader, known for his controversial market predictions, called the staking inherently risky. He compared it to a leveraged asset, where investors borrow or leverage ETH or SOL by lending them out at interest.

However, Brandt emphasized that this process inevitably attracts the attention of regulators. He predicted that central banks and government treasuries will soon impose strict regulations on staking, which will eventually put an end to it in its current form.

Staking

=

Owning/borrowing/leveraging an asset (ETH/SOL/name it)

Lending it out for revenue (i.e.: interest)

=

Eventual involvement by CBs/govt treasuries

=

Regulatory authority over staking

=

End to staking https://t.co/hv835g3pfK — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) May 24, 2024

He expressed skepticism about the sustainability of betting activities, drawing a parallel to historical financial scams. Brandt suggested that many investors seeking high returns through betting may soon realize the flaws in their strategy, citing the infamous figure of Carlo Ponzi, after whom Ponzi schemes are named.

Brandt's warning coincides with the recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs . Notably, all issuers of these ETFs did not include staking point in their applications. This exclusion highlights a critical distinction: while nonstaked ETH is classified as a commodity, staked ETH is treated as a security by the SEC.

Despite these concerns, staking is still of significant interest to ETF issuers. It offers them the opportunity to earn interest simply by holding tokens and participating in network verification.