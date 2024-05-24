Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Vitalik Buterin reacts to Dogecoin dog Kabosu's passing
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 11:33
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Details
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a heartfelt and unexpected tribute, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the passing of Kabochan, the beloved Shiba Inu dog that inspired the iconic Dogecoin meme. 

    Advertisement

    The news of Kabosu's passing was shared by her owner, Atsuko Sato, who announced that the cherished pet had died peacefully in her sleep. Sato described Kabosu's final moments as peaceful, with the morning sun streaming through the window and birds singing, marking a serene end to the dog's joyful life.

    On his X account, Buterin posted a simple yet poignant message: "Rest in Peace Kabochan" in reaction to Kabochan's owner, Atsuko Sato's, post announcing her passing away. 

    Kabosu, affectionately known as "Kabochan" by fans, was more than just a meme; she was a symbol of the playful spirit of the internet and the cryptocurrency movement. Her image, characterized by a quizzical expression, sparked not only a global meme phenomenon but also inspired Dogecoin, which started as a joke but is now the eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $22.88 billion. 

    Related
    Mon, 03/13/2023 - 16:30
    Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Selling ETH Holdings, This Might Be Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Born around Nov. 2, 2005, Kabosu was rescued from a puppy mill by Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher living in Sakura, Japan. The Doge meme featuring Kabosu’s iconic quizzical expression would later become an internet sensation in 2013, spreading joy and laughter across the world.

    The news of Kabochan’s passing has elicited a strong reaction across social media. Members of the Dogecoin community, affectionately known as "Shibes," as well as the general crypto community continue to pay tribute. 

    Dogecoin’s official X account also posted a tribute, saying, "Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love."

    The Dogecoin Foundation also paid its respects, posting on X, "Rest in peace, dear Kabosu, beloved Doge. You were very much wow."

    #Ethereum News #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    2024/05/24 11:28
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    2024/05/24 11:28
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    2024/05/24 11:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Institutional Adoption of Cryptocurrency on the Rise
    Discover the LCR (Lucre Way) Listing on XT
    Orderly Network Expands to Polygon PoS, Bringing Advanced Perpetuals Trading to Quickswap
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Details
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD