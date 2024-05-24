Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a heartfelt and unexpected tribute, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the passing of Kabochan, the beloved Shiba Inu dog that inspired the iconic Dogecoin meme.

The news of Kabosu's passing was shared by her owner, Atsuko Sato, who announced that the cherished pet had died peacefully in her sleep. Sato described Kabosu's final moments as peaceful, with the morning sun streaming through the window and birds singing, marking a serene end to the dog's joyful life.

On his X account, Buterin posted a simple yet poignant message: "Rest in Peace Kabochan" in reaction to Kabochan's owner, Atsuko Sato's, post announcing her passing away.

Kabosu, affectionately known as "Kabochan" by fans, was more than just a meme; she was a symbol of the playful spirit of the internet and the cryptocurrency movement. Her image, characterized by a quizzical expression, sparked not only a global meme phenomenon but also inspired Dogecoin, which started as a joke but is now the eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $22.88 billion.

Born around Nov. 2, 2005, Kabosu was rescued from a puppy mill by Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher living in Sakura, Japan. The Doge meme featuring Kabosu’s iconic quizzical expression would later become an internet sensation in 2013, spreading joy and laughter across the world.

The news of Kabochan’s passing has elicited a strong reaction across social media. Members of the Dogecoin community, affectionately known as "Shibes," as well as the general crypto community continue to pay tribute.

Dogecoin’s official X account also posted a tribute, saying, "Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love."

The Dogecoin Foundation also paid its respects, posting on X, "Rest in peace, dear Kabosu, beloved Doge. You were very much wow."