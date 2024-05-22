Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Warns of Bitcoin Price Pullback

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Legendary trader John Bollinger has issued cautionary note on Bitcoin's recent price surge
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 8:23
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Warns of Bitcoin Price Pullback
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has experienced a significant surge, with its price climbing nearly 13% over the past week and a half to return to the $70,000 mark per BTC. This rally has prompted market analysts and traders to reassess their strategies as Bitcoin inches closer to its all-time high of $74,000. 

    Advertisement

    However, despite the bullish sentiment, renowned trader John Bollinger, the creator of the widely used Bollinger Bands, has expressed caution regarding the immediate future of the major cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Wed, 05/22/2024 - 05:56
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Explosive Ethereum (ETH) Growth, $4,000 Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Breakthrough, XRP Needs These Two Resistance Levels
    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court
    Famous Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari Slams Bitcoin

    Bollinger Bands are a popular indicator among traders that help identify volatility and potential price reversals by plotting standard deviations above and below a simple moving average. Recently, Bollinger noted a concerning pattern on Bitcoin’s price chart, indicating a potential pullback or consolidation period. He highlighted the appearance of a two-bar reversal at the upper Bollinger Band, which often suggests a temporary market correction.

    Although the analysis suggests a short-term concern, he remains optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term prospects. His cautious stance is rooted in technical indicators rather than a fundamental bearish outlook. Bollinger’s perspective reflects current market sentiment, where optimism about Bitcoin's future growth is tempered by awareness of potential short-term volatility.

    Optimism and caution

    The recent price movement and Bollinger’s analysis come at a critical time for Bitcoin, as it is trading just 6% below its peak price. The market is watching closely to see if Bitcoin can surpass its previous high, a milestone that seems increasingly likely given the current trajectory.

    ""
    BTC to. USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Tue, 05/21/2024 - 17:51
    Famous Philosopher Yuval Noah Harari Slams Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While John Bollinger’s short-term concerns highlight the need for caution, his enduring confidence in Bitcoin’s overall bullish trend underscores the cryptocurrency’s position. As BTC approaches its all-time high, the balance between optimism and caution will be crucial for crypto enthusiasts navigating this market.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Problematic Picture
    2024/05/22 08:18
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Problematic Picture
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    2024/05/22 08:18
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Explosive Ethereum (ETH) Growth, $4,000 Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Breakthrough, XRP Needs These Two Resistance Levels
    2024/05/22 08:18
    Explosive Ethereum (ETH) Growth, $4,000 Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Breakthrough, XRP Needs These Two Resistance Levels
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Master the Forex Market with Avexbot by Avenix Fzco
    PrimeXBT to democratise financial markets with total revamp and upgraded product offering
    Force Marketplace Receives a Major Upgrade, as Announced by Mr. Lado Okhotnikov
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Warns of Bitcoin Price Pullback
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Problematic Picture
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD