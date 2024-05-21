Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Worried

    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Schiff has warned Bitcoin bulls that likely approval of Ethereum ETFs could spell trouble for leading cryptocurrency
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 15:25
    Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Worried
    Gold bug Peter Schiff has warned Bitcoin bulls that the expected approval of spot Ethereum ETFs is going to be bearish for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    According to Schiff, any money that moves into Ethereum ETF will "most likely" come from spot Ethereum ETFs that were launched earlier this year to much fanfare. "Investors who decided to make an allocation to crypto won't increase that allocation to buy Ether," Schiff added. 

    As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suddenly made a shocking U-turn on spot Ethereum ETFs just days before it was widely expected to reject them. 

    Tue, 05/21/2024 - 13:41
    Ethereum ETF Approval Is 'Last Dam to Be Broken' for Entire Crypto Industry: Anthony Pompliano
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Fidelity has now filed its amended S-1 registration statement, which no longer includes staking rewards. 

    The price of Ethereum is now up a whopping 23% over the past 24 hours. Earlier today, it managed to surpass Mastercard by market capitalization. 

    For comparison, Bitcoin saw a relatively modest 6% price spike over the same time period. 

    The ETH/BTC pair is now up 16% over the past 24 hours on the Bitstamp exchange after hitting its 2024 low on April 16. 

    Some analysts predicted that Bitcoin would benefit from the rejection of Ethereum ETFs. However, now it seems like Ethereum might chip away at some inflows.

    Over the past week, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded steady inflows totaling more than $1 billion. 

    $8,000 this year? 

    According to British multinational bank Standard Chartered, the price of Ethereum could surge to as high as $8,000.

    The bank has also predicted that the yet-to-be-approved Ethereum ETFs could attract up to $150,000 worth of inflows.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

