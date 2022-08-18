LBank Exchange To Join GYMSTREET Metaverse

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

LBank, the popular crypto currency exchange, decided to become a partner and open up an official branch in GYMSTREET, the Metaverse counterpart of Wall Street. LBank will have its own uniquely designed building not only to represent their brand, but to actually offer their services to real world customers via the virtual world.

GYMSTREET will become the Wall Street of the Metaverse with its own design, a place where innovative companies can offer their financial services to real customers in the virtual world. It doesn’t matter whether you offer DeFi, CeFi, banking, exchange, or whichever financial services. If you would love to be among the big players at Wall Street, you can soon do so in the Metaverse with GYMSTREET.

GYMSTREET has thus brought another strong partner on board alongside Gym Network, which has already established an official partnership with Alpaca Finance, the biggest DeFi protocol on Binance Smart Chain. Gym Network is an innovative DeFi platform that allows its users to earn rewards via the usage of their products, which currently consist of the Vault, Farm, and Single Pool, with a total value locked of $34 Million. What makes Gym Network stand out among similar platforms is its unique smart contract based affiliate system that lets users share in the profits of their sponsored partners.

Gym Network has grown to 25,000 investors, many of whom are taking advantage of the built-in smart contract based affiliate system, and is aiming to grow past 100,000 investors by the end of 2022. All these people may add to LBank’s customer base as they may use LBank to trade their earned GYMNET, Gym Network’s rewards token.

Ads

It’s a win-win for everyone! The listing of GYMNET on LBank will also expose Gym Network together with the GYMSTREET Metaverse to their audience. The popular crypto currency exchange that is#15 on CoinMarketCap’s Top Cryptocurrency Spot Exchanges list has more than 1.8 Million monthly visits and a daily trading volume close to $1.5 Billion.

GYMSTREET gives companies not only the opportunity to offer their services in the metaverse, but also to connect them to an affiliate system where users have the chance to receive rewards for using and promoting these services. Frank Röhrig, CEO of GYMSTREET, has a long-term vision to become the largest affiliate and investors platform for innovative companies offering their services in the metaverse and is pleased to welcome LBank as the first provider to take advantage of this opportunity. Especially for this purpose, GYMSTREET and LBank have worked a special affiliate deal to make trading even more attractive for both their communities.

GYMSTREET will be like the Wall Street Metaverse that provides innovative companies to offer their financial services to real customers in the virtual world. Users will be able to access these services and also get the chance to earn rewards.

LBank is a popular cryptocurrency exchange that’s growing fast and is already on position #15 on CoinMarketCap’s Top Cryptocurrency Spot Exchanges list. LBank has more than 1.8 Million monthly visits and a daily trading volume close to $1.5 Billion.

The listing of GYMNET on LBank is set for 1 September 2022.

Media Contacts:

TG: https://t.me/gymnetwork_english

Website: https://gymnetwork.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GymNet_Official