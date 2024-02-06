Layer-3 Blockchain Orbs (ORBS) Introduces V4 Release

A fresh release of the pioneering protocol is designed to enhance the efficiency and robustness of Orbs’ layer-3 technology, preparing the network for an expected surge in already-growing demand and usage in 2024.

Orbs (ORBS) L3 blockchain rolls out v4 version

According to the official statement by Orbs (ORBS), the first-ever third-layer platform built on the top of heterogeneous blockchains, it has deployed the v4.0 iteration of its mainnet software.

Image by Orbs

Orbs v4, or Orbs 4.0, is promoted as a substantial upgrade that is set to address the need for a more advanced network that became apparent in 2024. With the opportunities this upgrade unlocks, Orbs (ORBS) remains at the forefront of blockchain technology fully prepared to handle the next wave of L3 adoption.

Nadav Shemesh, CEO of Orbs, is excited about the potential impact of the upcoming upgrade for the ecosystem of programmable blockchains and dApps:

The evolution to Orbs V4 marks a pivotal moment in our journey. This upgrade is not just about scaling up; it’s about setting a new standard in L3 infrastructure, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve in this ever-evolving space.

V4 arrives two years after the introduction of its predecessor, Orbs 3.0, which showcased the venture’s novel L3 architecture.

The launch of two execution services, Orbs Lambda and Orbs VM, meanwhile, allowed devs to extend smart contracts with L3 decentralized backend services executed by Orbs Guardians, reducing projects’ dependence on centralized backend solutions.

New version kicks off with enhanced decentralization and hardware specs

The latest iteration of the Orbs Network protocol has been in the works for some time and will benefit from more efficient node implementation and other necessary upgrades. These will include layer-3 scaling enhancements, improvements in uptime, an upgraded L3 Activity dashboard to track Orbs-powered protocols and a revamped Tetra staking wallet.

To facilitate more frequent upgrades, the existing manual rollout process for Guardian nodes will be automated, while Orbs will move away from AWS-centric deployment to support a wider range of hardware and increase decentralization.

The technical barriers facing node operators will also be reduced in V4 as the Orbs node installer CLI will be replaced. Moreover, the auditability of the Orbs core orchestrator will be improved.