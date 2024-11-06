    Large XRP Whale Emerges With 104 Million XRP Shift, Shytoshi Kusama Publishes S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government, Cardano Spotlights Growth Milestones: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don’t miss anything in the quick-changing world of crypto with the latest news digest by U.Today!
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 15:27
    Large XRP Whale Emerges With 104 Million XRP Shift, Shytoshi Kusama Publishes S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government, Cardano Spotlights Growth Milestones: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!

    Gigantic XRP whale birthed with 104 million XRP shift

    Whale Alert blockchain tracker has recently spotted the emergence of a new XRP whale after a transaction involving 104 million XRP worth roughly $56 million. A total of 104,035,551 XRP tokens have been moved from an unidentified wallet to a newly created wallet. Notably, the identities of both the sending and receiving wallets remain unknown, which adds intrigue to the transaction. This whale's entry follows the crucial developments for Ripple and the XRP ecosystem, particularly Ripple's release of its Q3, 2024, XRP Markets Report, which indicates growth in both the XRP ecosystem and the broader crypto market. Additionally, in the most recent update to XRP Ledger, the XRPL oracle pricing amendment has gone live, allowing XRPL's native oracles to be able to provide real-time data for key DeFi features like the AMM and lending protocols.

    Shytoshi Kusama publishes groundbreaking S.H.I.B. proposal for U.S. government

    Shiba Inu lead Shythoshi Kusama recently published a blog post, in which he presented a proposal for establishing a Strategic Hub for Innovation and Blockchain (S.H.I.B.). The proposal constitutes a strategic plan to create such a hub in a single U.S. city, which can then potentially transform the entire country using blockchain technology. This plan, which will be presented to the next U.S. president, is estimated to cost between $1.3 billion and $2.35 billion over a five- to ten-year period. Interestingly, the SHIB coin itself is not mentioned in this concept. According to Kusama, the initiative aims to "stimulate economic growth, create high-quality jobs, enhance national security, and reinforce the United States' leadership in emerging technologies." In conclusion, the SHIB lead stated that investing in the S.H.I.B. project presents a transformative opportunity for the U.S, as it aligns with national priorities of economic growth, technological advancement, national security and sustainable development.

    HOT Stories
    Former Binance CEO CZ Delivers Iconic Line as Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses XRP Following Massive Price Surge
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000

    Cardano spotlights stunning growth milestones as Chang 2 upgrade nears

    Cardano is preparing for the second phase of the Chang upgrade, which aims to implement the final features of Cardano’s minimum viable on-chain governance. In a recent X post, Input Output Global (IOG) highlighted significant achievements from October, noting that the number of token policies increased by 3,287, and the number of minted native tokens by 60,000. Plutus scripts grew by 3,358 to a total of 91,698. The total number of transactions also rose by 0.98 million, bringing the overall count to 97.92 million. Among the key developments of October are also the implementation of final improvements and fixes for the Conway ledger era and the release of Node v.10.1.1, which marks the first mainnet release node capable of passing the Chang #2 inter-era hard fork.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Shytoshi Kusama #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 15:18
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves More STRK to Binance
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Shines in Fortune's Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia for Blockchain and Crypto
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Large XRP Whale Emerges With 104 Million XRP Shift, Shytoshi Kusama Publishes S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government, Cardano Spotlights Growth Milestones: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves More STRK to Binance
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD