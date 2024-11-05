    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead reveals concept of Strategic Hub for Innovation in Blockchain – S.H.I.B. for short
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 10:25
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    In a recent blog post, the masked SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama outlined a proposal for a plan of establish in a Strategic Hub for Innovation and Blockchain (S.H.I.B.). This concept implies that such a hub is first to be created in a single U.S. city, potentially transforming the entire country using blockchain technology.

    Kusama stressed that this plan will be presented to the future U.S. president, and in this blog post, it is offered to the entire global crypto community.

    The total estimated cost of implementing all parts of this plan is $1.3 billion – $2.35 billion over a 5- to 10-year period, according to the blog post. Alas, SHIB itself is nowhere to be found here.

    Shytoshi Kusama's S.H.I.B. plan

    Shytoshi Kusama stressed that this plan will tap into the vast potential of blockchain technology, and it aims to “stimulate economic growth, create high-quality jobs, enhance national security, and reinforce the United States' leadership in emerging technologies.”

    Another important factor underscored by Kusama is that “the hub will integrate sustainable practices, aligning with national goals for environmental stewardship and sustainable economic development.” Kusama is certain that the U.S. government will be able to capitalize on the aftermath of the implementation of this plan, “ensuring economic prosperity, technological advancement, and enhanced national security.”

    The plan suggests innovations to transform the potential U.S. city in multiple ways. That transformation includes the improving of cybersecurity using the vast opportunities of blockchain technology, including securing communications and protecting critical infrastructure, as well as developing the next generation of internet technologies and digital infrastructure.

    "Strategic investment in the US future"

    The “detailed plan” section also touches on such important topics as economic incentives, talent development and a regulatory framework, among others. Project outcomes for various time periods are presented and analyzed: short term (1-2 years, medium term (3-5 years) and long%term (more than five years).

    Shytoshi Kusama stressed that investing in the S.H.I.B. project presents a “transformative opportunity for the United States.”

    He also added as a conclusion: “This proposal represents a strategic investment in the nation's future, promising substantial returns in economic growth, technological leadership, and societal advancement. With the President's support, we can embark on this transformative journey, ensuring prosperity and security for generations to come.”

