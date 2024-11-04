    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Whale's entry into market comes at pivotal time
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 11:07
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, a massive 104 million XRP transaction has birthed a new XRP whale, which refers to large holders of a specific cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    The said whale surfaced after a recent transaction saw 104 million XRP, valued at approximately $56 million, transferred in a single move.

    The transaction reported by blockchain tracking tool Whale Alert involved the transfer of 104,035,551 XRP from an unknown wallet to a newly created wallet.

    HOT Stories
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart

    WhaleAlert reported: "104,948,961 XRP worth $52,305,486 transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallet."

    Advertisement

    The identities of both the sending and receiving wallets remain unknown, adding intrigue to the transaction. The whale's entry into the market comes at a pivotal time for Ripple and the broader XRP ecosystem. Ripple recently released its Q3, 2024, XRP Markets Report, which highlighted growth for the XRP ecosystem and the crypto market beyond.

    Related
    Millions of XRP Shifted in Big Whale Transaction, Here's Endpoint
    Sat, 09/30/2023 - 10:27
    Millions of XRP Shifted in Big Whale Transaction, Here's Endpoint
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In the most recent update to XRP Ledger, the XRPL oracle pricing amendment has gone live allowing XRPL's native oracles to be able to provide real-time data for key DeFi features like the AMM and lending protocols. This update marks a major leap forward for institutional-grade DeFi.

    XRP price action

    XRP has traded in a broad range of $0.487 to $0.566 since the beginning of October, indicating consolidation.

    At the time of writing, XRP was trading down 0.2% in the last 24 hours at $0.509, having recovered from two consecutive days of declines to reach intraday highs of $0.509.

    Related
    4.8 Billion XRP Marks Highest On-Chain Transaction Volume in Months
    Sat, 09/02/2023 - 14:36
    4.8 Billion XRP Marks Highest On-Chain Transaction Volume in Months
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Amid a slight recovery, XRP remains below $0.53, but the good news is that bears have failed to pull the price down to the $0.46 support. This shows that selling slows at lower levels.

    Buyers will try again to push the price above the moving averages. The bulls' first sign of strength would be a breakout and close above the 50 and 200 daily moving averages, which are $0.536 and $0.55, respectively. This implies the start of a rally to the overhead barrier of $0.64, which may pose a significant challenge to bulls.

    On the downside, support is envisaged at $0.487 and $0.491. Steeper declines might aim for an early August low of $0.432.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 11:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 10:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD