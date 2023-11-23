Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Sees Massive Increase in Transactions

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The network reported nearly 35,000 transactions on Tuesday and over 29,000 on Wednesday, reaching its highest peak since Oct. 25
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 05:38
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Sees Massive Increase in Transactions
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently witnessed a substantial increase in transaction volume. 

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the network experienced nearly 35,000 transactions. This wasn't a one-off increase since it was followed by more than 29,000 on Wednesday. 

This uptick marks Shibarium's highest transaction peak since October 25, when the platform recorded a staggering 62,000 transactions. 

This surge in activity is a significant rebound for Shibarium. It had previously hit a low point, with daily transactions dropping below 10,000 for the first time since its full activation.

Shibarium's current stats

Despite the recent lows, Shibarium's overall statistics paint a picture of steady growth. As of now, Shibarium has successfully completed over 3.6 million transactions. 

Related
CZ: No CEO Needed for BNB

The network currently supports 29.894 thousand accounts and 1.271 million addresses, with a total of 1.775 million blocks mined. 

Shibarium has seen 14.056 thousand total contracts, with 957 of them being verified. The network has also processed a total of 247.78 thousand BONE transfers

SHIB is about to drop below UNI 

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the native token of Shibarium, currently ranks at #20 in the cryptocurrency market. The price of SHIB stands at $0.00000816 after experiencing a slight increase of 1.9%.

The SHIB token is now on the cusp of being surpassed by the Uniswap (UNI) token. The latter saw a 17% price spike.       

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano at Crossroads: ADA's Price Action Points to Potential Breakthrough
2023/11/23 05:49
Cardano at Crossroads: ADA's Price Action Points to Potential Breakthrough
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image CZ: No CEO Needed for BNB
2023/11/23 05:49
CZ: No CEO Needed for BNB
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Sees “Systemic Buying,” Analyst Claims
2023/11/23 05:49
Ethereum (ETH) Sees “Systemic Buying,” Analyst Claims
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD