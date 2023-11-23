Shiba Inu's Shibarium Sees Massive Increase in Transactions

Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently witnessed a substantial increase in transaction volume.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the network experienced nearly 35,000 transactions. This wasn't a one-off increase since it was followed by more than 29,000 on Wednesday.

This uptick marks Shibarium's highest transaction peak since October 25, when the platform recorded a staggering 62,000 transactions.

This surge in activity is a significant rebound for Shibarium. It had previously hit a low point, with daily transactions dropping below 10,000 for the first time since its full activation.

Shibarium's current stats

Despite the recent lows, Shibarium's overall statistics paint a picture of steady growth. As of now, Shibarium has successfully completed over 3.6 million transactions.

The network currently supports 29.894 thousand accounts and 1.271 million addresses, with a total of 1.775 million blocks mined.

Shibarium has seen 14.056 thousand total contracts, with 957 of them being verified. The network has also processed a total of 247.78 thousand BONE transfers

SHIB is about to drop below UNI

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the native token of Shibarium, currently ranks at #20 in the cryptocurrency market. The price of SHIB stands at $0.00000816 after experiencing a slight increase of 1.9%.

The SHIB token is now on the cusp of being surpassed by the Uniswap (UNI) token. The latter saw a 17% price spike.