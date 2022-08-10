Klangaverse (KLG) Launches in Pre-Sale al an Alternative to Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The world is currently experiencing sudden shifts directly affecting industries in the global economy. One of the major impacts is on the cryptocurrency market, which is experiencing a downfall in recent months.

Klangaverse (KLG): Basics

Almost every cryptocurrency is losing its value and is now trading in red around the globe. Users and investors are reluctant to buy cryptocurrencies because the market is experiencing a recent crypto market crash. A significant impact is because of the worldwide change in the government's economic policies. Factors like rising inflation rates have aggregated the situation for digital assets.

Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC) are among the majorly affected coins in the market. New projects are also in the developing stages for wise investors to cash the opportunity of early investment lying in this bearish market. With that said, Klangaverse (KLG) is a similar project that will launch after its presale stages. Let us learn about the highlighted cryptocurrencies followed by this new project.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is one of the tokens affected by the recent crypto market crash.

It is one of the energy-effective crypto coins that consumes less energy during the processes. It is made possible through a ‘Proof of Stake’ mechanism that limits the number of devices verifying the transactions at a time. Along with this, the platform is known for its scalability, which allows the processing of 257 transactions per second.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that shares multiple similarities with the Bitcoin (BTC) network. It is a form of digital money that utilizes blockchain technology to transfer funds to individuals or businesses. It is a decentralized public ledger that is free from any kind of centralized control (Government, company, or central bank).

The ecosystem has incorporated a ‘Proof of Work (PoW)’ mining mechanism that allows developers to add new blocks in the Litecoin Blockchain and earn additional LTC tokens. This mining algorithm allows the creation of a new blockchain every 2.5 minutes, less than the time consumed by the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

What is Klangaverse (KLG)? A brief overview

Klangaverse (KLG) is a native cryptocurrency of the Klangaverse decentralized ecosystem. It is a fully decentralized content streaming protocol that operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and is built according to the public blockchain technology infrastructure.

KLG aims to empower creators to produce and distribute their content in the forms of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and earn direct revenue through this mechanism. With this project, the developing team visions to bridge the gap between creators, publications, and payments.

Why is Klangaverse (KLG) popular amid creators and innovators?

Creators face multiple limitations while releasing their content in real-life cases. The Klangaverse ecosystem's purpose is to bring a counterpart to all the problems faced by the creators and artists.

Distributors benefit more than the artists in terms of monetary incentives. Companies like Spotify and YouTube pay a percentage of the amount to the artists and have certain criteria for the distribution of content to the general public.

As a solution, the Klangverse ecosystem has introduced KLG tokens to facilitate the distribution of content under the ownership of creators, ensuring fair compensation and a transparent transaction system for artists to know who is interested in their content. One of the unique features of the crypto coin is it allows users to purchase NFTs to support their favorite creators at a $0 gas fee.

Conclusion

Klangaverse (KLG) is a governance and utility token of the Klangaverse ecosystem that offers a next-level solution to the problems faced by creators in real-life application cases. By focusing on the limitations, the team has introduced the KLG tokens that will facilitate the transaction of NFTs over the network..

