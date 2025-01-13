Advertisement
AD

    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoiner Max Keiser has published statement about current BTC correction
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 11:18
    A
    A
    A
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, a prominent Bitcoin maximalist and currently the BTC advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has shared his take on why Bitcoin keeps tanking now despite major bullish drivers. Among them are MicroStrategy’s recent frequent BTC purchases.

    After dropping from almost $102,000 to slightly below $93,000 between Jan. 7 and 9, the world’s primary cryptocurrency Bitcoin has recovered the $95,700 level and has been moving in the range near $95,000. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has lost 2.57% and is changing hands at $92,933 as of this writing. The main reasons for this lengthy correction have been recent geopolitical developments, particularly the statements of the newly elected U.S. president and his ally and crypto lover Elon Musk.

    Keiser spotlights Bitcoin's hash rate over price

    El Salvador's president’s Bitcoin advisor responded to a question from a BTC enthusiast on the X social media platform. Citing his question as to why Bitcoin's price keeps going down despite MicroStrategy’s continuous BTC purchases, announced over the past month and again just recently, Keiser recommended that the X user look at the Bitcoin hash rate. “Bitcoin price tells you nothing,” he added.

    HOT Stories
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    JPMorgan CEO Doesn't Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping

    Keiser’s reference to the BTC hash rate implies that this metric can tell much more about Bitcoin’s health and security at the moment rather than its fluctuating price. On Jan. 12, the BTC hash rate saw a notable increase of 24.78% from the previous day, soaring to 939.75 million terahashes per second (TH/s). In turn, the Bitcoin mining difficulty also went up on that day, now standing at 110.45 trillion.

    The difficulty level adjusts every two weeks and ensures that miners still take 10 minutes to produce a new Bitcoin block, ensuring the network’s health and stability. A rise signifies an inflow of new miners, which is good for the network and is likely to ultimately have a positive impact on the Bitcoin price.

    Related
    Stunning $350,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Shared by Jeremie Davinci
    Sat, 01/11/2025 - 11:45
    Stunning $350,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Shared by Jeremie Davinci
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Large BTC whale activity plunges

    According to figures shared by cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, the number of large Bitcoin transactions has seen a drastic fall within the past 30 days. This metric has dropped by almost $52% — from 33,450 to 16,180.

    Santiment clarified that this is a likely sign that large cryptocurrency whales are slowing down significantly in their trading activity.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 10:45
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 9:19
    Ethereum Whales Giving Up, 10,070 ETH Sold
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt
    Ethereum Whales Giving Up, 10,070 ETH Sold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD