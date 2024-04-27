Advertisement
    ‘Satoshi Created a Way,’ Michael Saylor Says, Triggering Heated Discussion About Bitcoin Creator

    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor inspires a heated discussion about Satoshi Nakamoto in his X blog
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 7:09
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today.

    Vocal Bitcoin supporter and founder of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has taken to his Twitter/X account to send a new message about the mysterious BTC creator to his audience.

    His Satoshi message, in which he recalled Nakamoto’s “tactics” about creating a new idea and sending it into masses, has raised a wave of comments from the crypto community, mostly positive and inspired ones. This is what he tweeted: “Satoshi created a way, gave it away, and walked away.”

    Crypto users in the comment thread have left such comments as “That’s the way”, “A lesson to be learned in this! Study #Bitcoin and keep your head down”, “A very selfless act”, etc, to show support for Saylor and BTC.

    Some, however, some also began to criticize the current state of Bitcoin after Satoshi left it in the hands of the BTC core developers, as well as criticising Saylor: “And people like you ruined it”,

    “He created a way, did not give it away and never walked away. you are still new in this”, “And then btc core devs manipulated by malicious state actors changed it from p2p cash to a settlement network.”

    Crucial Satoshi Nakamoto Message Shared by Bitcoiner Samson Mow

    Satoshi cited by Samson Mow as he spoke about privacy

    On Friday, Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3, a company that is focused on helping nation-states to adopt Bitcoin, quoted the Bitcoin white paper written by the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto. By quoting the “gospel” of the Bitcoin community, Mow emphasized the virtue of Bitcoin to maintain privacy as opposed to the way it was done by banks.

    The white paper says that banks reach a certain level of privacy “by limiting access to information to the parties involved and the trusted third party.” As for Bitcoin, it keeps public keys anonymous, Mow stated, quoting Satoshi’s document. “The public can see that someone is sending an amount to someone else, but without information linking the transaction to anyone.”

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
