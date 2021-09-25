Ekta
Ekta

Kawaii Islands Raise $2.4 Million to Release Anime NFT Metaverse

News
Sat, 09/25/2021 - 14:20
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Novel gamified DeFi raises funds from the likes of Polygon, OKEX, Polkastarter
Kawaii Islands Raise $2.4 Million to Release Anime NFT Metaverse
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Kawaii Islands is a novel "Play-to-Earn" ecosystem built around its core native asset, KWT. Its team shares the details of a recent private token sale.

$2.4 million raised by Kawaii Islands from top VCs

According to a press release shared with U.Today, GameFi environment Kawaii Islands completed a private funding round.

A total of $2,400,000 were raised from a clutch of high-profile venture funds, including DFG, JSquare, AU21, Rikkei Capital, SL2, Chainboost, Polygon,OKEx Blockdream Ventures, KardiaChain, Polkastarter and so on.

Stormgain
Stormgain

The round was led by MapleBlock Capital and Signum. Vijay Garg, CEO of Mapleblock Capital, stressed that investors were impressed by the project's vision and the expertise of its team:

Kawaii Islands has strong design elements and fun mechanics that were inherited from its predecessor game series. The AI-powered verification of on-chain game NFTs, will unlock a deeper layer of engagement compared to traditional gaming.

The alpha version of Kawaii Island will be released as soon as this month. The inaugural releases will boast basic in-gaming functionality so that GameFi enthusiasts will be able to stress test their strategies.

NFT gaming, KWT staking to be available soon

Kawaii Islands is among the first anime-themed "Play-to-Earn" metaverses that merge on-chain and off-chain activities.
In this game, players can raise magical resources and earn from various in-game economic concepts.

Related
Crypto Is Putting Value at the Core of Culture: Camila Russo

Also, players can interact amongst themselves; it enriches the gaming experience with an extra layer of entertainment and competitiveness.

As per the product's roadmap, upcoming milestones for Kawaii Islands will include NFT farming and staking of in-game tokenized asset KWT.

#NFT News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Grayscale’s Top Executive Joins Robinhood as New Chief Compliance Officer
09/25/2021 - 16:00
Grayscale’s Top Executive Joins Robinhood as New Chief Compliance Officer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Songbird's Delegators Received First SGB Rewards
09/25/2021 - 15:00
Songbird's Delegators Received First SGB Rewards
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ADA, BNB and DOT Price Analysis for September 25
09/25/2021 - 14:47
BTC, ADA, BNB and DOT Price Analysis for September 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk