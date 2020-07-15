JUST IN: Stellar (XLM) Now Available on Samsung Galaxy Phones via Blockchain Keystore

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 18:05
Alex Dovbnya
The users of new Samsung Galaxy devices can now store Stellar (XLM) directly on their devices
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
South Korean electronics giant Samsung has added support for Stellar Lumens (XLM) to its Blockchain Keystore solution that allows storing private keys of cryptocurrency wallets.

From now on, the owners of Samsung’s new line-up of smartphones, which includes the company’s current flagship offering Galaxy S20, will be able to use their device as a hardware wallet for keeping lumens safe. 

Samsung remains committed to crypto 

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S10 model with support for crypto wallets and decentralized applications back in February 2019 to much fanfare.

While HTC already had a blockchain-focused phone, Samsung became the first major smartphone maker to dip its toes into crypto.

From the get-go, Galaxy S10 only supported Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a few obscure ERC-20 tokens.

Back in October 2019, Tron CEO Justin Sun teased his community a partnership with a “megacorporation” that would distribute TRX tokens and dApps. To no one’s surprise, it ended up being Samsung.          

The TRX token rallied more than 50 percent on the news but this exposure had little effect on its long-term price action. 

“A new network of users”  

Denelle Dixon, the CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), describes that the recent integration as “a significant step’ for the Stellar network and its whole ecosystems: 

“With this integration, we’ve opened up to a new network of users that can benefit from the combined innovation of Stellar and Samsung.”

As of now, more than 30 cryptocurrencies and five networks are supported by Samsung’s Galaxy devices.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

