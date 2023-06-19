SHIB Smashes Major New Utility Milestone

Yuri Molchan
Major meme coin has reached new milestone, shooting up on Crypto Twitter
SHIB Smashes Major New Utility Milestone
A content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem known as LucieSHIB on Twitter has spread the word that SHIB has entered a new category on Twitter and is already trending in it: Business and Finance.

The screenshot Lucie shared shows that there are 144,000 tweets where SHIB is mentioned in that popular category.

SHIB adoption sees large expansion lately

Shiba Inu has been expanding adoption and utility actively this year through multiple partnerships with merchants. Last year, it inked a large amount of partnership deals with major companies that operate in the markets of rental cars, elite automobiles, watches (Hublot) and other goods.

The Italian partner of Shiba Inu, fast food chain Welly, recently announced expansion around the country as well.

As reported by U.Today last week, British professional basketball club the London Lions began collaborating with BitPay crypto payment gateway, so now they are accepting a bunch of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, Shiba Inu and many others.

Crypto can now be used for purchasing the merchandise of this renowned basketball club.

SHIB burns spike 1,027%, SHIB price performance

According to popular SHIB tracker Shibburn, the burn rate of these meme coins within the last 24 hours has seen a major rise of 1,027%. Overall, 15,487,160 SHIB canine tokens have been sent to dead addresses since yesterday morning.

The three largest transfers that were made over the last 24 hours carried 6,117,630 SHIB; 4,592,688 SHIB and 2,607,056 SHIB. The latter was conducted two hours ago.

On Sunday, the second largest canine meme token suddenly demonstrated a rise of more than 7%. However, it was followed by a slump of 4.43%, which left SHIB trading at $0.00000714 on the Binance exchange at the time of this writing.

