PointPay
PointPay

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 14:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As Epstein-like conspiracies about John McAfee are spiraling out control, his widowed wife is calling for a thorough investigation
John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Janice McAfee, the widowed wife of late tech mogul and cryptocurrency supporter John McAfee, believes that U.S. authorities are to blame for her husband’s death, Reuters reports.  

Just days prior to the antivirus pioneer's apparent suicide, McAfee wrote that the U.S. government was determined to have him die in prison in a Father's Day note

US officials are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within government agencies.

In October 2020, the month McAfee was arrested in Barcelona on tax evasion charges, the eccentric cybersecurity expert warned that it wouldn’t be his fault if he were to hang himself.

Related
"Bitcurious" Elon Musk Agrees to Have “The Talk” About Bitcoin with Jack Dorsey

McAfee’s family calls for a thorough investigation

As reported by U.Today, McAfee hung himself on Wednesday, the day his extradition to the U.S. was approved by a Spanish court.          

Echoing McAfee’s lawyers, Janice McAfee asserts that her late husband had no suicidal tendencies.  

The software mogul’s family is demanding a “thorough investigation” into his death and a second autopsy.

#John McAfee #Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
06/25/2021 - 14:04

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
06/25/2021 - 13:04

Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image DOGE Trading Temporarily Disabled on Poloniex for Maintenance
06/25/2021 - 12:26

DOGE Trading Temporarily Disabled on Poloniex for Maintenance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan