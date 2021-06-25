PointPay
"Bitcurious" Elon Musk Agrees to Have “The Talk” About Bitcoin with Jack Dorsey

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 09:34
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin advocate Jack Dorsey will face off Bitcoin skeptic Elon Musk
“Bitcurious” Tesla CEO Elon Musk has agreed to have “the talk” about Bitcoin with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in his recent tweet.   

As reported by U.Today, Musk poked fun at Dorsey’s online conference that is meant to educate institutions about the largest cryptocurrency.

Musk asked the Twitter boss whether the “B Word,” the name of the event, actually stood for “bicurious.”
 
Dorsey played along, inviting Musk to the conference to share his curiosities in his tongue-in-cheek reply.

It remains to be seen whether the two billionaires will be able to reach common ground.

The debate, if it’s indeed going to happen, will take place on July 21.    

Bitcoin is trading $34,349 on the Bitstamp exchange at press time.

