Jim Cramer Believes Crypto Has Much More Room to Fall

News
Tue, 07/05/2022 - 15:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency industry appears to be imploding, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer
Jim Cramer Believes Crypto Has Much More Room to Fall
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer lashed out at cryptocurrencies earlier today, claiming that the asset class has "no real value."

The famous stock picker also suggested that crypto has much more room to fall after the total market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark. "Crypto really does seem to be imploding. Went from $3 trillion to $1 trillion. Why should it stop at $1 trillion?" he said during his recent appearance on CNBC.

Last week, the "Mad Money" host opined that crypto had failed as a hedge against inflation. Cramer pointed to the fact that digital assets were performing even worse than equities, calling the former "the last bastion of speculation."

Related
Bank of America Sees Enormous Decline in Crypto Users
The CNBC star saluted the U.S. Federal Reserve for making significant headway in taming inflation at the expense of high-risk assets such as crypto. The "immolation" of crypto is part of the Fed's victory against inflation, according to Cramer.

Not mincing words, he called the crypto collapse "the mother of all miseries."

Bitcoin is down a whopping 71.67% from its record high, according to CoinGecko data. Ethereum has performed even worse, plunging by almost 80% since November.

Last month, Cramer predicted that the price of the largest cryptocurrency would drop all the way to $12,000. He also said that crypto should not be treated as a safe investment last month.

The "Mad Money" host, however, still views Bitcoin and Ethereum as "legitimate cryptocurrencies." In January, he urged his followers to be extremely careful with Dogecoin since he is convinced that the meme cryptocurrency is an unregistered security.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB’s Lead Dev Teases Community, Cardano’s Vasil Goes Live on Testnet, Singapore to Restrict Leverage Trading: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/05/2022 - 16:20
SHIB’s Lead Dev Teases Community, Cardano’s Vasil Goes Live on Testnet, Singapore to Restrict Leverage Trading: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market
07/05/2022 - 15:52
World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image This Rare Cardano Smart Contract Usage Might Be Possible After Vasil HFC: Details
07/05/2022 - 15:14
This Rare Cardano Smart Contract Usage Might Be Possible After Vasil HFC: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide