Jim Cramer Believes Crypto Has Much More Room to Fall

Longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer lashed out at cryptocurrencies earlier today, claiming that the asset class has "no real value."



The famous stock picker also suggested that crypto has much more room to fall after the total market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark. "Crypto really does seem to be imploding. Went from $3 trillion to $1 trillion. Why should it stop at $1 trillion?" he said during his recent appearance on CNBC.



Last week, the "Mad Money" host opined that crypto had failed as a hedge against inflation. Cramer pointed to the fact that digital assets were performing even worse than equities, calling the former "the last bastion of speculation."