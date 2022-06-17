Jim Cramer Expects Bitcoin to Dump to $12,000, Its "Pre-Fiasco" Level

News
Fri, 06/17/2022 - 15:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Famous CNBC host expects BTC to keep going down to $12,000, says Novogratz and Saylor are trying to prevent further fall
Jim Cramer Expects Bitcoin to Dump to $12,000, Its "Pre-Fiasco" Level
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CNBC's host of "Mad Money," Jim Cramer, has visited the Squawk Box show to talk about Bitcoin and traditional markets.

The host shared his skepticism regarding Bitcoin reversing and starting to go up. He mentioned that recent appearances of Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz and MicroStrategy's CEO Michael Saylor on CNBC earlier this week were "a stand show."

He believes that these two major investors in Bitcoin had to put it up as "they can't let it go down any more," so they took up the role of people who say that this price dump is a norm before BTC skyrockets. This is a normal state of affairs for crypto prices.

Finally, Cramer shared that he believes Bitcoin is going to go down to $12,000, the level where "it was before this whole fiasco began."

Related
Peter Schiff Agrees with Michael Saylor That Bitcoin Is on Sale, But There's a Catch

The "Mad Money" host again stated that Bitcoin "really isn't anything," and he mocked Joe Kernen when he said that it is a representation of the nascent blockchain technology.

In his earlier interviews, Cramer stated that he believed Bitcoin and Ethereum to be "the most legitimate" cryptocurrencies, and he said that people should be allowed to invest in them as long as they do not consider them risk-free assets.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
06/17/2022 - 19:11
Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
06/17/2022 - 16:41
Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
06/17/2022 - 16:21
TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov