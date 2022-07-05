Bank of America Sees Enormous Decline in Crypto Users

Bank of America has recorded massive plunge in cryptocurrency users since November due to massive price plunge

Bank of America has recorded a more than 50% drop in usage, according to data published in its most recent report.

Image by @LizAnnSonders

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking institution says that the number of customers with cryptocurrency exposure declined to less than 500,000 people back in May. In November, for comparison, it topped more than one million active crypto users.



The most recent piece of data highlights the worsening sentiment within the industry, which was caused by sharply declining market prices.