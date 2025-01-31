Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'

Advertisement

SoftBank Group has made a $50 million investment into industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, has opined that this is a "huge endorsement" for the diversified Bitcoin/AI model from SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son.

"Further evidence that Bitcoin is emerging as the hurdle rate for innovators," he said.

$160 million Bitcoin loss

Son, the third-richest Japanese person, initially invested in Bitcoin at the peak of the 2017 bubble. As reported by U.Today , he ended up losing as much as $160 million after deciding to sell his Bitcoin holdings at a huge loss due to viewing it as a distraction.

Obviously, the disastrous Bitcoin bet hardly made a dent in his massive net worth, which currently stands at a whopping $31.3 billion

In 2020, he predicted that digital currencies would be "useful," but he stopped short of singling out a single token.

Softbank's AI bet

Earlier this week, it was reported that SoftBank was preparing to make a staggering $25 billion million investment in OpenAI. The terms of the investment are yet to be fleshed out, according to the New York Times.

The Japanese behemoth is also part of the $100 billion AI project called Stargate.