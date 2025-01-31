Advertisement
    Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Masayoshi Son has made major investment in cryptocurrency mining company after previously losing $160 million with his failed Bitcoin bet
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 15:59
    Japan's Third-Richest Person Just Gave Bitcoin 'Huge Endorsement'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    SoftBank Group has made a $50 million investment into industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining. 

    Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, has opined that this is a "huge endorsement" for the diversified Bitcoin/AI model from SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son.  

    "Further evidence that Bitcoin is emerging as the hurdle rate for innovators," he said. 

    $160 million Bitcoin loss 

    Son, the third-richest Japanese person, initially invested in Bitcoin at the peak of the 2017 bubble. As reported by U.Today, he ended up losing as much as $160 million after deciding to sell his Bitcoin holdings at a huge loss due to viewing it as a distraction.

    Obviously, the disastrous Bitcoin bet hardly made a dent in his massive net worth, which currently stands at a whopping $31.3 billion

    In 2020, he predicted that digital currencies would be "useful," but he stopped short of singling out a single token. 

    Softbank's AI bet 

    Earlier this week, it was reported that SoftBank was preparing to make a staggering $25 billion million investment in OpenAI. The terms of the investment are yet to be fleshed out, according to the New York Times. 

    The Japanese behemoth is also part of the $100 billion AI project called Stargate.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #OpenAI
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

