It's Over: XRP Rally Hits the Brakes, Shiba Inu May Erase Another Zero, Dogecoin Hits Make-or-Break Level: Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP suffers worst daily loss since April

XRP has suddenly collapsed by 7%, with long positions getting wiped out .

Price dropped. 8% today, hitting $3.22 intraday.

The Ripple-linked XRP token is on track to log its worst daily drop since April, collapsing by roughly 8%. Earlier this Wednesday, the token crashed to an intraday low of $3.22 before seeing an extremely modest bounce on the Bitstamp exchange.

Bulls suffer. $21M in long positions liquidated in just one hour.

XRP is on track to log its worst daily drop since April. XRP price is now down 12% from its record peak of $3.66, which was logged on July 18. According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, more than $21 million worth of XRP longs have been liquidated over the past hour alone amid relentless selling.

Advertisement

SHIB gears up for October rally?

Although Shiba Inu is up 24.55% in July, the best month might be yet to come.

July 2025. SHIB up 24.55% — its best month this year.

While July has been favorable for the broad crypto market, Shiba Inu has also had its own share of the favors, recording its highest monthly gain of 24.55% so far in 2025.

Uptober 2025. October is historically SHIB’s most bullish month.

However, the token’s price history provided by CryptoRank suggests that it might do better in the months to come. Amid speculations that the recent market rally might be the final lap of the 2025 bull run, hope has been restored to investors as data provided by the source suggests that a bigger rally might be coming for SHIB this October if historical trends play out.

High hopes. If the trend continues, October 2025 could bring a stronger rally.

While May has recorded the second-highest average returns, it comes nowhere close to October’s trading history, as it only sits at 61.6% in average gains over the past five years.

While SHIB has remained bullish in every October, it achieved gains of 10.4%, 6.04%, and 2.46% in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. Hence, it is expected that October returns in 2025 will retain the bullish trend.

Dogecoin drops after hot streak

Dogecoin price is at a crucial juncture as market faces profit-taking.

24-hour loss. DOGE down 6.53%, now trading at $0.247

Dogecoin fell 6.53% in the previous 24 hours to $0.247, in keeping with the overall market's downturn, which saw $508 million in crypto positions liquidated in 24 hours — the majority of which were long traders expecting more gains.

Broader look. $508M crypto market wipeout, mainly longs.

The broader crypto market fell as economists anticipated lower chances of a July rate cut, with the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing under intense pressure ahead of its July 30 meeting.

Dogecoin, last week's surprise outperformer, is starting to cool following a 27% weekly surge fueled by talk of a spot ETF and a $500 million reserve build-up by mining firm Bit Origin.

Spot ETF buzz. $500M reserve from Bit Origin.

Dogecoin reached highs of $0.288 on Monday; it had last traded at this level in mid-February. The passage of stablecoin legislation in the U.S. boosted markets at large, including meme coins.

The GENIUS Act stablecoin was signed into law last week, firmly establishing regulation for digital tokens. The rise has now slowed, with Dogecoin currently testing important support, which is critical for its short-term bullish momentum.