Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Make-or-Break Level Amid 7% Price Drop

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 15:33
    Dogecoin price at crucial juncture as market faces profit-taking
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Make-or-Break Level Amid 7% Price Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin has suffered significant losses in the last 24 hours, as several major altcoins fell sharply on Wednesday.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin fell 6.53% in the previous 24 hours to $0.247, in keeping with the overall market's downturn, which saw $508 million in crypto positions liquidated in the last 24 hours — the majority of which were long traders expecting more gains.

    The broader crypto market fell as economists anticipated lower chances of a July rate cut, with the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing under intense pressure ahead of its July 30 meeting.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 10,409% in Extreme Liquidation Imbalance
    It's Over: XRP Rally Hits the Brakes as Token Collapses by 8%
    'Bitcoin Defense Department' – Saylor Unveils Tools for Further Bitcoin Accumulation
    Top Trader Calls 700% XRP Win 'Giga Luck,' But $6.9 Target Still Alive

    Dogecoin, last week's surprise outperformer, is starting to cool following a 27% weekly surge fueled by talk of a spot ETF and a $500 million reserve build-up by mining firm Bit Origin.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin tests critical support

    Dogecoin reached highs of $0.288 on Monday; it had last traded at this level in mid-February.

    The passage of stablecoin legislation in the U.S. boosted markets at large, including meme coins. The GENIUS Act stablecoin was signed into law last week, firmly establishing regulation for digital tokens.

    The rise has now slowed, with Dogecoin currently testing important support, which is critical for its short-term bullish momentum. If today ends in red, Dogecoin will have dropped for the third day in a row.

    As seen on the four-hour chart, Dogecoin is currently testing support at the four-hour daily SMA 50 at $0.2399, which held up its price during its recent run to highs near $0.288. Dogecoin must remain above this level to avoid falling below $0.19 or the four-hour daily SMA 200, which would return it to its previous range.

    According to Ali, a cryptocurrency analyst, Dogecoin has a chance of reaching $0.36 if the price remains above $0.25.

    #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 15:30
    XRP Rockets 10,409% in Extreme Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 15:27
    Bitcoin Historic Speech at $100 Marks 12 Years: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank.io Partners with Fireblocks and Mavryk to Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M in Presale
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Make-or-Break Level Amid 7% Price Drop
    XRP Rockets 10,409% in Extreme Liquidation Imbalance
    Bitcoin Historic Speech at $100 Marks 12 Years: Details
    Show all