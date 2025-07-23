Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Erase Another Zero This October, Here's Why

While July has been favorable for the broad crypto market, Shiba Inu has also had its own share of the favors, recording its highest monthly gain of 24.55% so far in 2025.

However, the token’s price history provided by CryptoRank suggests that it might do better in the months to come.

Amid speculations that the recent market rally might be the final lap of the 2025 bull run, hope has been restored to investors as data provided by the source suggests that a bigger rally might be coming for SHIB this October if historical trends play out.

According to the data, Shiba Inu has maintained a consistent green path in its year-to-year October returns. Since its emergence in 2021, the dog-themed meme token has seen October emerge as its most bullish month, with an average return of 213.1% since 2021.

SHIB’s average return in October far exceeds the returns projected by every other month. While May has recorded the second-highest average returns, it comes nowhere close to October’s trading history, as it only sits at 61.6% in average gains over the past five years.

While SHIB has remained bullish in every October, it achieved gains of 10.4%, 6.04%, and 2.46% in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. Hence, it is expected that October returns in 2025 will retain the bullish trend.

SHIB to $0.0001?

While price histories are not a major determinant of future price trends, on-chain patterns have shown signs that Shiba Inu is set for more upsurge, which may see the token delete another zero before the end of the year.

With large players consistently accumulating the token, and its development team staying true to major network developments, investors are confident about a positive trend in SHIB’s future performance. Hypes from prominent players like Elon Musk could also fuel a massive increase in SHIB’s price.

While the question remains on how soon SHIB is going to delete another zero, market participants are also curious about how much the token needs to surge enough in price to move one decimal place forward.

Per SHIB’s current trading price at $0.00001394, the token will need to surge by a massive 616.48% to erase a zero and achieve the major $0.0001 mark.

This would mean that SHIB would need to mimic the explosive 833.6% rally it witnessed in October 2021.