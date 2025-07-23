Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Erase Another Zero This October, Here's Why

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 18:27
    Although Shiba Inu is up 24.55% in July, the best month might be yet to come
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Erase Another Zero This October, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    While July has been favorable for the broad crypto market, Shiba Inu has also had its own share of the favors, recording its highest monthly gain of 24.55% so far in 2025. 

    Advertisement

    However, the token’s price history provided by CryptoRank suggests that it might do better in the months to come.

    Amid speculations that the recent market rally might be the final lap of the 2025 bull run, hope has been restored to investors as data provided by the source suggests that a bigger rally might be coming for SHIB this October if historical trends play out.

    HOT Stories
    Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming
    Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam
    Bitcoin Would Hold Up During Financial Crisis, Cramer Says
    XRP Rockets 10,409% in Extreme Liquidation Imbalance

    According to the data, Shiba Inu has maintained a consistent green path in its year-to-year October returns. Since its emergence in 2021, the dog-themed meme token has seen October emerge as its most bullish month, with an average return of 213.1% since 2021.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    SHIB’s average return in October far exceeds the returns projected by every other month. While May has recorded the second-highest average returns, it comes nowhere close to October’s trading history, as it only sits at 61.6% in average gains over the past five years.

    While SHIB has remained bullish in every October, it achieved gains of 10.4%, 6.04%, and 2.46% in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. Hence, it is expected that October returns in 2025 will retain the bullish trend.

    SHIB to $0.0001?

    While price histories are not a major determinant of future price trends, on-chain patterns have shown signs that Shiba Inu is set for more upsurge, which may see the token delete another zero before the end of the year.

    With large players consistently accumulating the token, and its development team staying true to major network developments, investors are confident about a positive trend in SHIB’s future performance. Hypes from prominent players like Elon Musk could also fuel a massive increase in SHIB’s price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/23/2025 - 09:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ends: Goodbye to $0.000015?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    While the question remains on how soon SHIB is going to delete another zero, market participants are also curious about how much the token needs to surge enough in price to move one decimal place forward.

    Per SHIB’s current trading price at $0.00001394, the token will need to surge by a massive 616.48% to erase a zero and achieve the major $0.0001 mark.

    This would mean that SHIB would need to mimic the explosive 833.6% rally it witnessed in October 2021.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Elon Musk #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jul 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 20:18
    Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M in Presale
    Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot.com) Launches Crypto Trading Bot for Individual and Enterprise Traders
    MultiBank.io Partners with Fireblocks and Mavryk to Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming
    Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam
    Bitcoin Would Hold Up During Financial Crisis, Cramer Says
    Show all