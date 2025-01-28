Michael Saylor Underscores Bitcoin Superiority With ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reference

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a prominent Bitcoin maximalist and the executive chairman of the BTC-focused giant MicroStrategy, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to remind the crypto community about the key element of BTC maxis’ ideology – the superiority of Bitcoin over the rest of the cryptocurrency world.

"One Chair" – "to rule them all"

Saylor published his regular Bitcoin-themed tweet with an image generated with the help of an AI software. The image depicts Saylor sitting on an orange (the color strongly associated with BTC) chair. The tweet itself says: “One Chair.”

The crypto community responded enthusiastically in the comments, with many jokingly referring Saylor’s tweet to Tolkien’s classic fantasy novel “Lord of the Rings” – “One Ring to rule them all.”

Replying to Saylor’s “One Chair” tweet, they commented: “to rule them all.”

In this case, Bitcoin maxis used this reference to agree with Saylor about Bitcoin being superior to altcoins.

Hot debates over potential contents of US crypto reserve

Over the past week, debates have been heating up around the potential US strategic cryptocurrency reserve. While many Bitcoin maximalists insist that the crypto reserve should definitely include nothing but BTC, crypto influencers from other communities believe it should be multi-coined.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse addressed the global crypto community with an urge to take the current chance of growing opportunities for crypto and avoid cryptocurrency tribalism. He stated that while he holds not only XRP, but also Bitcoin and Ethereum, the potential crypto reserve should include not only BTC but also XRP and other coins.

Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow, the CEO at JAN3, responded saying that Bitcoin and Ripple community do not have any common goals. He accused Ripple CEO and the company itself of fleecing “retail investors with blockchain mysticism.”

In a tweet published earlier this week, Mow stated that adding XRP to the US digital asset reserve would mean “lining Ripple corp pockets with extra steps.” According to this tweet, Mow believes likewise about adding ETH, SOL, etc, to the crypto reserve, which should consist only of Bitcoin, he reckons.