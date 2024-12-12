Advertisement
    Bitcoin Safe From Quantum Computers, Says Craig Wright

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto slams Google's quantum threat to Bitcoin as fiction
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 13:15
    Bitcoin Safe From Quantum Computers, Says Craig Wright
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    This week was marked by several events in the world, technology and cryptocurrencies, but perhaps the most hyped was the news about Willow, a new quantum chip developed by Google. This computer solved in five minutes a problem that would take the fastest supercomputer 10 septillion years. 

    This news is related to cryptocurrencies such that it is assumed that such devices will be able to easily hack into blockchains and crypto wallets, destroying their security. 

    Previously, the theory that the emergence of a quantum computer could threaten the existence of cryptocurrencies has been actively discussed, but nothing like this has been taken seriously until now. The news from Google shook the market and, as a result, became one of the reasons for the liquidation of at least $2 billion in open positions of crypto traders.

    Against this backdrop, many have begun to speculate whether the threat is real. Craig Wright, the scandalous Australian businessman who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, was not left out. 

    "Bedtime story"

    In fact, Wright said in a new social media post that the crypto community should not worry about quantum computers. 

    Why not? Because, according to the self-proclaimed Satoshi, they do not exist, and even if they did, quantum computers and Shor's algorithm do not solve the hash problem. They do not touch it, they cannot break it, and all the noise around it is just a bunch of lies, says Wright.

    He explains that a quantum computer will never break a hash, and all the speculation about it is nothing more than "a bedtime story for people who want to feel smart.

    However, there remains an unresolved issue regarding key security, if it is believed that quantum computers can easily extract a private key from a public key. According to some cryptologists, this is far from possible, but it cannot be ruled out in the future.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

