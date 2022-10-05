IOTA's Shimmer Token Records 19,000% Rise in Market Value Shortly After Launch

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 13:36
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shimmer (SMR) has diluted market cap of $221 million
IOTA's Shimmer Token Records 19,000% Rise in Market Value Shortly After Launch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The IOTA Foundation's Shimmer Network and its SMR token launched on Sept. 28. Exactly a week after launch, the SMR token is recording a market valuation of $175 million, per CoinMarketCap.

SMR has a diluted market cap of $221 million and has seen its trading volumes jump by 62% in the last 24 hours. The newly launched Shimmer token also saw its first major exchange listing in the past week as crypto exchange Bitfinex announced support.

Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder and chairman of the IOTA Foundation, recounted the SMR token growth on Twitter as he wrote, "Instead, a week after launch, we are up from $0 to $200 million in market cap and we're just starting." Growth from $0 to nearly $200 million represents an almost 19,000% rise, and Schiener believes Shimmer's SMR token is off to a good start.

Related
IOTA to Feature New Token as Price Spikes with 900% Volume Inflow

Responding to concerns that IOTA might be abandoned for Shimmer, the IOTA cofounder responded that Shimmer and IOTA would coexist in the future, helping each other to grow and accelerate the IOTA roadmap. He also noted that most upgrades will end up in IOTA, with Shimmer having proven, validated, and increased the adoption of the technology.

He added, "If Shimmer ends up getting a higher market cap than IOTA, I deem that a huge success, as it really proves to the crypto industry that our technical roadmap delivers on the promises of maximum token utility, adoption, and a competitive L1 network stack."

Shimmer is a feeless network that enables developers to launch a variety of tokens, including stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and tokenized real-world assets on the Layer 1 (the base) network. A major upgrade, IOTA Identity, might soon be available on Layer 1 of the Shimmer network thanks to the planned Stardust upgrade.

#IOTA News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
10/05/2022 - 15:55
Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
10/05/2022 - 15:43
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
10/05/2022 - 15:26
Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay