IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 13:04
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
IOTA ecosystem set to receive major updates in 2023
IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

IOTA's MIOTA token saw a mild price increase on Feb. 24 as most cryptocurrencies traded in the red at press time.

MIOTA rose from lows of $0.253 to highs of $0.266 before a mild retreat. At the time of writing, IOTA was up 3.69% in the last 24 hours at $0.261. The token was likewise up 10.49% in the past seven days.

Related
IOTA's Shimmer Token Records 19,000% Rise in Market Value Shortly After Launch

The IOTA ecosystem is set to receive major updates in 2023, hence the recent optimistic outlook by traders.

Updates for 2023

First in a series of updates planned for 2023 is the launch of ShimmerEVM, which is expected to improve the network utility for DeFi, and NFTs and would also allow value to be exchanged from Layer 1 to Layer 2.

The Shimmer network has hosted more than 100 projects since its launch in September last year.

The second is the IOTA Stardust upgrade, which hopes to transform the blockchain into a multi-ledger asset, allowing anyone to mint tokens or NFTs on Layer 1 and interact with Layer 2 smart contract chains.

Third, the Firefly wallet will strengthen its capabilities with new features such as minting, sending NFTs and tokens to L1 and L2 networks, and voting and governance in the works.

Related
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details

The recently launched Firefly Shimmer (v2.1.0) wallet beta 1 boasts new features such as a governance voting system as well as an NFT gallery. It also allows the creation of new native tokens.

The eagerly anticipated IOTA 2.0, which boasts a feeless architecture and the capacity to handle thousands of transactions in a matter of seconds, is anticipated to launch in 2023. This will make new business models that use microtransactions possible.

#IOTA News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
02/24/2023 - 12:29
DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Continues to Decline, Here's What May Be Keeping It Down
02/24/2023 - 12:21
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Continues to Decline, Here's What May Be Keeping It Down
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Strongest Correlation With Uniswap (UNI) in Last 30 Days
02/24/2023 - 12:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Strongest Correlation With Uniswap (UNI) in Last 30 Days
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan