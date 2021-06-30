PointPay
“Internet Father” Tim Berners-Lee Auctions Web Source Code for $3 Million as NFT

Wed, 06/30/2021 - 12:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
The Internet source code is waiting for a buyer at a UK auction as an NFT with the bidding standing at $3 million
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Tim Berners-Lee has put up the original web source code at a Sotheby’s online auction as a non-fungible token with the current bidding of $3 million, according to CNBC.

The auction will finish today at 7 p.m. London time.

8385_0
Image via Twitter

Internet creator sells NFT titled “This Changed Everything”

Tim Berners-Lee is a computer scientist who created the Internet and has now put its original code into an NFT – the popular trend in the crypto industry.

The token includes the original files with the source code created by the scientist with a timestamp, an animated visualization of the code and a few other bonuses.

The auction started on June 22 with a bidding at $1,000. By now, it has risen to $3 million.

Tim Berners-Lee is favorable of NFTs

He favors NFTs as “the latest playful creations” on the Internet and has called NFTs the most appropriate form of owning an object that exists at the moment.

However, he has warned that he is not selling the source code of the Internet but a picture he made in a program written in Python – it shows what the code would look like if it was to be hung on the wall with his autograph.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

