Advertisement
AD

India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
India's financial authorities issue a stern warning to leading crypto exchanges like Binance and Huobi, demanding compliance with AML regulations
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 17:14
India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has issued Show Cause Notices to nine major offshore virtual digital assets service providers (VDA SPs), including industry giants like Binance and Huobi. This significant step could have a significant impact on the local crypto scene. 

Advertisement

A regulatory crackdown 

This measure is part of India's enforcement of its AML-CFT framework, which was extended to VDA SPs in March 2023. 

The nine targeted entities, operating with significant user bases in India, have been operating without registering as mandated by the PML Act. 

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes

The FIU's notices demand that these exchanges to explain their non-compliance. Otherwise, their websites could be blocked in India, effectively cutting off a significant portion of their user base.

India's evolving stance on

India's relationship with cryptocurrency has been a rollercoaster ride, characterized by shifting policies and regulatory uncertainties. 

The country previously considered an outright ban on cryptocurrencies, notably when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited banks from dealing with crypto businesses in 2018. This ban was later overturned by the Supreme Court in 2020, leading to a period of regulatory ambiguity. 

However, recent developments at the G-20 summit, where India pressed for crypto rules, signal a move towards a more nuanced approach. 

The country is now working on a five-point crypto legislative framework that is influenced by recommendations from the IMF and the FSB. This framework suggests a future where Indian crypto platforms could operate under guidelines akin to those for authorized dealers.

#Cryptocurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency ban
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/28 17:28
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)
2023/12/28 17:28
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
2023/12/28 17:28
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Step Into the Future of Crypto at the Crypto Vision Conference 2024 in Makati!
BoneX Margin Makes History By Being The First Platform To Provide 20% Cash Back
RepubliK Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Web3 Security in Social Media
Metaverse Onlife Zone (MOZ) Gears Up for IEO on Koinpark: Redefining Precision in Virtual Synchronization
Don't Just Trade, Thrive: Unlocking the KoinBay Advantage
World K-Pop Center's Grand Event on December 29: "Click the Star in Seoul" Unveiling KPC's Global Vision
Three New Products Unveiled By RENEC Blockchain, Opening Up Profitable Investing Opportunities
Swych Finance Releases the Next Generation of Decentralized Perpetual Exchanges
Clock Ticking: 6 Hours Left in MetaWin's Thrilling $1 Million USDC Prize Race
Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Completes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 28
Ethereum (ETH) $3,600 Target Indicated by Top Trader
Ark Invest Exits GBTC Completely Before Bitcoin ETF Goes Live
Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details
Massive Solana (SOL) Whale Movements Amid 80% Monthly Price Upswing
Show all
Advertisement
AD