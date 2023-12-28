Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto YouTuber Lark Davis has taken to the Twitter/X social media network to share his view on the enormous all-time high he expects the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, to reach. He has not named any definitive time frames for this surge, though, and just stated that this is a questions of “when, not if”.

Davis bets on Ethereum ultimately reaching a mind-blowing $10,000 price tag. To achieve that mind-blowing price milestone, Ethereum would have to showcase a whopping 321.52% from its current price level - $2,370.

Ethereum is going to $10,000, when not if! — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) December 28, 2023

Ethereum reaches new milestones

As reported by the popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment, Ethereum has been moving towards a new record recently, along with the flagship digital currency Bitcoin. Per recent tweet, Ethereum is now within 1.6% of the highest value since May 11 last year. As for Bitcoin, BTC is within 2.9% of the highest value since April 6 last year. Both highs were reached by these two largest cryptocurrencies at the start of December.

Besides, top 10 exchange wallets continue to move Ethereum, according to an earlier tweet published by Santiment as they are withdrawing their ETH into smaller blockchain addresses from centralized crypto exchanges or are moving Ethereum away from CEXs entirely. About two weeks ago, a massive 240,000 ETH was transferred from exchanges. This massive amount of ETH is evaluated at an impressive $569,347,200 at the time of this writing.

Galaxy Digital dumps tonnes of Ethereum

As reported by U.Today, approximately a week ago, a major cryptocurrency market player, Galaxy Digital investment fund created and spearheaded by former Goldman Sachs partner Mike Novogratz transferred 11,200 Ethereum to the Binance exchange with an apparent goal to sell it. At that time, this ETH lump was worth roughly $24.3 million.

However, it was not the only Ethereum transfer made by Novogratz’s company recently. Blockchain sleuth @OnchainDataNerd stated that until that day, Galaxy Digital had deposited 31,437 ETH in total to various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mike Novogratz himself is an early Ethereum investor. In one of his interviews, Novogratz stated that he had bought 500,000 ETH from Vitalik Buterin right after the ICO, before Ether began trading on exchanges and was worth less than $1. He was the first even Wall Street buyer of Ethereum back then.