Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor

Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and founder of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to address the global Bitcoin community with an important reminder.

His message was related to the mysterious BTC creator (or a group of them) known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

This happened after the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has seen ETFs tracking its spot price launch and start trading. On the very first day of trading, spot Ethereum ETFs, launched by the same companies that rolled out spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, showed a more than $1 billion trading volume and also significant inflows.

BlackRock scooped up more than $220 million on the first day of trading, while since January, its spot Bitcoin ETF has seen a mind-blowing $19 billion of inflows. Analysts predict that Ethereum ETFs will be able to attract much smaller inflows than the Bitcoin ETFs.

Saylor's "Satoshi message" to Bitcoiners

MicroStrategy creator reminded the community that Bitcoin was “Satoshi’s gift” to them. This mysterious person or a group of people created Bitcoin and then left it in the hands of eager developers who wanted to support BTC further, while the creator disappeared from the public space.

Saylor even accompanied this tweet with a modern (most likely AI-generated) version of the world-famous masterpiece of Michaelangelo called “The Creation of Adam” (aka “The Creation of Man”). The illustration shows two hands – a mechanic and a human one – with the index fingers touching each other and the sign of Bitcoin between them.

Bitcoin outperforms S&P 500, Nasdaq

Earlier this week, Michael Saylor shared a diagram which shows the annualized rate of return (counted since August 10, 2020, the day when MicroStrategy began to buy BTC regularly) for Bitcoin and traditional financial markets.

The world’s flagship cryptocurrency surpassed such leading indexes as S&P 500 and Nasdaq – 55% for BTC versus 13% for each of the aforementioned indexes.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has been striving to break above the $68,000 price level, however, it was pushed back every time it attempted to do that. After dropping by almost 3.8% since Monday, losing $68,000 once again and dropping to the $65,700 zone, Bitcoin printed a 1.74% growth, recovering the $66,735 price mark. This is where digital gold is changing hands at the time of this writing.