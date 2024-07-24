    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoiner makes a crucial Satoshi reminder to the community
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 13:58
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and founder of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to address the global Bitcoin community with an important reminder.

    His message was related to the mysterious BTC creator (or a group of them) known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

    This happened after the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has seen ETFs tracking its spot price launch and start trading. On the very first day of trading, spot Ethereum ETFs, launched by the same companies that rolled out spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, showed a more than $1 billion trading volume and also significant inflows. 

    HOT Stories
    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up

    BlackRock scooped up more than $220 million on the first day of trading, while since January, its spot Bitcoin ETF has seen a mind-blowing $19 billion of inflows. Analysts predict that Ethereum ETFs will be able to attract much smaller inflows than the Bitcoin ETFs.

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 12:30
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Saylor's "Satoshi message" to Bitcoiners

    MicroStrategy creator reminded the community that Bitcoin was “Satoshi’s gift” to them. This mysterious person or a group of people created Bitcoin and then left it in the hands of eager developers who wanted to support BTC further, while the creator disappeared from the public space.

    Saylor even accompanied this tweet with a modern (most likely AI-generated) version of the world-famous masterpiece of Michaelangelo called “The Creation of Adam” (aka “The Creation of Man”). The illustration shows two hands – a mechanic and a human one – with the index fingers touching each other and the sign of Bitcoin between them.

    Bitcoin outperforms S&P 500, Nasdaq

    Earlier this week, Michael Saylor shared a diagram which shows the annualized rate of return (counted since August 10, 2020, the day when MicroStrategy began to buy BTC regularly) for Bitcoin and traditional financial markets.

    The world’s flagship cryptocurrency surpassed such leading indexes as S&P 500 and Nasdaq – 55% for BTC versus 13% for each of the aforementioned indexes.

    Over the past week, Bitcoin has been striving to break above the $68,000 price level, however, it was pushed back every time it attempted to do that. After dropping by almost 3.8% since Monday, losing $68,000 once again and dropping to the $65,700 zone, Bitcoin printed a 1.74% growth, recovering the $66,735 price mark. This is where digital gold is changing hands at the time of this writing.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #spot Ethereum ETF #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:51
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:51
    1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:51
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Important "Satoshi Bitcoin" Reminder Issued by Michael Saylor
    Cardano ETF: Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Speculation
    1.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whale Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD