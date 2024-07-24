Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transactions, has drawn the community’s attention to two ancient Bitcoin wallets that have come back to life over the past two days.

Both formerly dormant whales now have reactivated their wallets, with mammoth-size profits on their BTC holdings.

Satoshi-era Bitcoin whales coming back

Whale Alert revealed that almost 14 hours ago an ancient whale reactivated his wallet, which contains 53 BTC. With the current Bitcoin price, this is the equivalent of $3,498,414, while back in 2013, this amount of BTC was worth $3,716. This Bitcoin investor has seen staggering growth of 94,044% on his profit.

Another early Bitcoin investor was spotted activating his wallet by the same data source on July 22. That wallet contains $1,352,704 – 20 Bitcoins, which were last transferred 13.4 years ago – in 2011. That was a year after the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, left the public space, leaving his brainchild in the hands of developers who were keen to take BTC further.

Last week, several other ancient wallets with a large amount of Bitcoin came back from dormancy, bringing large profits to their owners.

Bitcoin heading toward $67,000

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez has shared his take on what direction the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is taking at the moment. Over the past 24 hours, BTC dropped by 2.16%, losing the $67,000 level and falling back to slightly above $65,000.

Over the last two days, Bitcoin has plunged by 3.62% as it dropped from the $68,290 zone. That was the second time that BTC strived to break above that price level this week. By now, BTC has recovered from $65,512 to $66,458.

Ali Martinez has tweeted that Bitcoin is “showing signs of a breakout,” and it is might be heading as high as $67,000. BTC now needs to break through the $66,450 level in order to keep going higher.

#Bitcoin is showing signs of a breakout, possibly heading towards $67,000!



The short-lived Bitcoin decline this week coincided with spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds going live on stock exchanges.

Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser tweeted on Tuesday that while the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has confirmed BTC’s status as digital gold, Ethereum ETFs will reduce its appeal to investors. Once again, Keiser has slammed Ethereum: “It’s a proof-of-stake Ponzi scheme with a massive pre-mine that insiders are dumping on noobs.”