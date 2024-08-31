Important Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Reminder Issued by Samson Mow, Hold Tight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive officer at JAN3, has published a reminder to the global cryptocurrency community, talking about Bitcoin in his recent tweet.

"Artificial" Bitcoin price

Once again, Mow referred to the $100,000 price level. This time, Mow hinted that Bitcoin is being artificially held under that mark. His tweet goes: “Bitcoin under $0.1M is artificial. Enjoy it while you can.”

REMINDER: #Bitcoin under $0.1M is artificial.



Enjoy it while you can. https://t.co/4sFpUumSQD — Samson Mow (@Excellion) August 31, 2024

In early June, the JAN3 boss also touched on that topic. According to that tweet, Mow believes that in order to finally surpass $100,000, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin needs first to exceed the all-time high of $73,750 it managed to achieve in March.

After that, Mow continued, the recursive demand shock will step in and will drive BTC all the way above the $100,000 price line.

In one of his tweets published this summer, Mow said he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket to a whopping $1,000,000 within the next year. Even if it happens later than this time frame, he said later, it is still a matter of the nearest future.

Max Keiser reveals five stages of "Bitcoin mastery"

Another prominent Bitcoiner and Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador president Nayib Bukele Max Keiser has engaged in a conversation with his crypto followers on the X platform by publishing “5 stages of Bitcoin mastery.”

Those describe stages of attitude of crypto investors to Bitcoin as they begin to like and understand BTC stronger and finally come to Max Keiser’s famous thesis that “everything is going to zero against Bitcoin.”

The first stage is “I just heard about BTC, I can fix it.” The second one shows an investor’s admiration toward Bitcoin, even though it is not as high as that to altcoins. That is followed by beginning to use BTC for payments (adoption). Then Bitcoin becomes a new asset class for investors and the “best store of value ever.”

5 stages of Bitcoin mastery:



1. just heard about BTC, I can fix it



2. BTC’s great, my shitcoin’s better



3. payments = adoption, not store of value



4. BTC = new asset class; best store of value ever



5. everything goes to zero against BTC



🇸🇻 is on # 3



# 4 soon. — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) August 30, 2024

By saying that the third stage is being implemented in El Salvador now, where Keiser is the president’s advisor on BTC, he admitted that these stages do not only describe retail investors but also countries. Keiser expects the fourth stage (“BTC = new asset class; best store of value ever”) to arrive soon in the U.S. as well.