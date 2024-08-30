Bitcoiner Max Keiser Predicts USD Crash 'Probably Within 6 Months': Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, financial journalist and Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has taken to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share his take on the possible outcome of the rapidly increasing national debt of the United States.

Keiser quoted a tweet published by the @RadarHits X account. That post revealed that U.S. national debt has reached a new all-time high of $35.27 trillion. The debt now comprises $104,568 debt per citizen.

The Bitcoin maximalist shared a prediction that he expects the fiat U.S. dollar to collapse “probably within 6 months.” @RadarHits hinted that the fast debt growth is largely down to recent U.S. involvement in certain geopolitical events, providing large financial support and printing billions of dollars for that purpose.

It’s gonna keep going until the $USD collapses, probably within 6 months. https://t.co/s1Sv5vGbfW — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) August 30, 2024

The debt skyrocketed, adding a whole trillion U.S. dollars within just eight months – in January 2024, it constituted $34 trillion.

In his recent tweets, investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki referred to the fast-growing U.S. debt as a major reason for Bitcoin's growth to at least $100,000 which he expects to happen in the near future, such as next year.

Max Keiser on Durov's arrest: "Bitcoin is most secure"

Approximately a week ago, founder of the Telegram messaging app and TON cryptocurrency billionaire Pavel Durov was arrested in a leading French airport after exiting his personal jet.

The official reason for his arrest was the lack of cooperation with French authorities, who demanded that Durov comply and provide personal user data and keys to secret chats. Durov faced charges of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud and money laundering, aside from other charges.

However, Durov was released after paying a five million EUR bail and is now forced to visit the police twice a week. When Durov was arrested, TON collapsed by more than 15% even though its team, which is not the Telegram team, stated that the TON blockchain runs in its usual mode.

Keiser commented on that situation, stating that Bitcoin is the only secure crypto, unlike “s-coins” – TON, ADA, XRP, ETH and many others. This is because Shytoshi Nakamoto chose to remain anonymous.

Keiser tweeted that any of the 30,000 altcoins can face a similar fate as TON and its founder Pavel Durov.