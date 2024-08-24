Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive officer at the JAN3 company focused on helping nation-states with BTC adoption, has addressed the community of his followers on the X social media platform (formerly known as X) with an important statement about Bitcoin price.

Here's when the BTC "sale" will be over, per Mow

Mow offered his take on the current overall state of BTC price trajectory and shared that he expects the $100,000 price level (“$0.01 million” as he referred to it in his tweet) to become the threshold for the end of the “Bitcoin sale” that is taking place on the market at the moment. He wrote: “Any price under $0.1M is still #Bitcoin on sale.”

Any price under $0.1M is still #Bitcoin on sale. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) August 24, 2024

Mow is a believer that the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, will eventually soar above the $1 million level and he expects it to happen within a year from this summer, according to a tweet that he published recently.

Earlier this week, Mow shared the categories of people, so to say, that are most likely to bet on Bitcoin as a risk-off asset. Those are “people that understand money”, people who live in countries suffering from inflation and from oppressive regimes. Investors with low time preference are also on that list by the JAN3 boss.

Bitcoin price jumps 6%

On Friday, August 23, Bitcoin surprised the market by soaring more than 6% in price value. BTC jumped from the $60,700 level and reached the $64,450 zone. By now, digital gold has gone down a little and is changing hands at $64,230.

This massive Bitcoin price spike was noticed after the head of the Fed Reserve bank Jerome Powell made a statement, saying that the “time has come” for Fed cuts, thus indicating a strong signal that the Fed Reserve is determined to finally begin reducing the interest rates.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, it will depend on a balance of risks across the US economy.