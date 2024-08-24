    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow reveals the threshold from which BTC “sale” will stop
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 7:41
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Contents
    Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive officer at the JAN3 company focused on helping nation-states with BTC adoption, has addressed the community of his followers on the X social media platform (formerly known as X) with an important statement about Bitcoin price.

    Here's when the BTC "sale" will be over, per Mow

    Mow offered his take on the current overall state of BTC price trajectory and shared that he expects the $100,000 price level (“$0.01 million” as he referred to it in his tweet) to become the threshold for the end of the “Bitcoin sale” that is taking place on the market at the moment. He wrote: “Any price under $0.1M is still #Bitcoin on sale.”

    Mow is a believer that the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, will eventually soar above the $1 million level and he expects it to happen within a year from this summer, according to a tweet that he published recently.

    Earlier this week, Mow shared the categories of people, so to say, that are most likely to bet on Bitcoin as a risk-off asset. Those are “people that understand money”, people who live in countries suffering from inflation and from oppressive regimes. Investors with low time preference are also on that list by the JAN3 boss.

    Bitcoin price jumps 6%

    On Friday, August 23, Bitcoin surprised the market by soaring more than 6% in price value. BTC jumped from the $60,700 level and reached the $64,450 zone. By now, digital gold has gone down a little and is changing hands at $64,230.

    This massive Bitcoin price spike was noticed after the head of the Fed Reserve bank Jerome Powell made a statement, saying that the “time has come” for Fed cuts, thus indicating a strong signal that the Fed Reserve is determined to finally begin reducing the interest rates.

    However, according to the Wall Street Journal, it will depend on a balance of risks across the US economy.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

