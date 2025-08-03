Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Major Dev Unveils Ecosystem's Top Priority as SHIB Price Dips

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 13:26
    Shiba Inu faces market drop, utmost priority revealed
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Major Dev Unveils Ecosystem's Top Priority as SHIB Price Dips
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu is down at August's start, falling 2.09% in the month, per TradingView data, after a 9% surge in July.

    Advertisement

    SHIB price is down 13.23% weekly following an earlier market sell-off, but is up 1.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.000012.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Shiba Inu started dropping after reaching a high of $0.00001598 on July 21. This was exacerbated by the recent sell-off, which saw Shiba Inu decline from a high of $0.00001437 on July 28 to a low of $0.0000116 on Aug. 2 before slightly recovering.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    10 Ethereum Price Levels: Why Price Is Safe
    USA Today Features Article Calling XRP 'Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy'
    Ethereum Turns 10: Here Are 10 Key Milestones to Remember

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu Celebrates 5th Anniversary as SHIB Team Highlights 21,600,000% Gains
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The drop has caused SHIB to fall further in crypto rankings, and it is now the 22nd largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $7.17 billion.

    Shiba Inu recently marked its fifth anniversary; at its peak of $0.000088 in October 2021, Shiba Inu briefly entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

    SHIB top priority revealed

    Amid the recent declines, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya highlights the top priority for Shiba Inu: unity.

    "Currently, our priority should be uniting against external pressures," Kaal wrote in a recent tweet, urging unity against external pressures, including those that have pushed Shiba Inu out of the top 10.

    According to Kaal, the primary challenge facing Shib today is a lack of unity — internal divisions and constant infighting, which undermine collective growth.

    Achieving this unity, according to Kaal, requires empowering the SHIB DAO and creating genuine community governance. By adopting decentralized, inclusive decision-making, every Shiba Inu community member will have an equal voice, eliminating favoritism and ensuring transparency. The DAO should manage community projects democratically, supporting initiatives that contribute real value while ensuring no genuine project is overlooked.

    In a call to the Shiba Inu community, Kaal stated, "Let’s unite behind a fair, community-led Shibarium driven by unity, accountability, and genuine democratic governance."

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 13:18
    XRP OI Up 38%: Where Will Price Go?
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 13:08
    Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Historic Governance Milestone
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Major Dev Unveils Ecosystem's Top Priority as SHIB Price Dips
    XRP OI Up 38%: Where Will Price Go?
    Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Community Historic Governance Milestone
    Show all