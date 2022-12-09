I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutscher has taken to Twitter to comment on the lawsuit between Ripple and the U.S. securities regulator SEC, which is expected to be resolved in early 2023, according to Ripple chief Brad Garlinghouse.

Deutscher believes that even if one does not like XRP, it is important to be on the side of the San Francisco-based crypto giant in this legal battle. Here's why.

"Anyone hoping Ripple lose is against crypto"

Deutscher explained that he is not too fond of XRP. However, in the legal argument between the two sides, he supports Ripple. He clearly believes that Ripple here represents and stands ground for the entire cryptocurrency space.

If Ripple loses to the SEC, the analyst expects manifold negative consequences for the whole crypto industry to follow.

He concluded his tweet by stating that not supporting Ripple in this particular case means being against crypto in general.

I’m not a huge $XRP fan, but for the sake of our industry I really hope they win.



If they don’t, there will likely be massive ramifications.



Anyone hoping they lose is against crypto. — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) December 9, 2022

David Gokhshtein tweets similar message

Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein, founder of his own Gokhshtein Media, has attempted to get a similar message across in his recent tweet. He stated that it is not necessary to be in love with Ripple or XRP. However, it is necessary to be on their side and support them against the securities regulator in this lawsuit.

Ripple's victory over the SEC, per Gokhshtein, would bring clarity to the whole crypto space and would allow this innovative industry to remain in the United States.

You don’t have to be a fan of Ripple or $XRP, but you should be rooting for them to win their case against the SEC.



It would bring clarity to the #crypto industry. It would also keep innovation in the U.S. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 9, 2022

Ripple considered leaving U.S. not long ago

Several times earlier this year, Gokhshtein tweeted that if Ripple wins, not only would XRP skyrocket but the whole crypto space would.

As for innovation leaving the U.S., two years ago, Ripple considered moving its head office from San Francisco in the United States to another country that would be crypto friendly. Company CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated he would not rule out the possibility that Ripple's headquarters could leave the U.S.

On the shortlist of destinations for Ripple are such countries as the U.K., Japan, Dubai and Singapore.