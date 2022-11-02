DOGE, BNB, MASK Just Might Be Used on Twitter, Analyst Suggests, Here's Why

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 14:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Here’s how new Binance Bluebird index may be linked to much-anticipated crypto adoption on Twitter
Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher has tweeted that there just might be a curious link between Binance's new Bluebird Index, whose launch was announced earlier today, and the potential launch of crypto payments on Twitter suggested by Elon Musk in the summer, long before he became the owner of the social media platform.

Deutscher reminded the crypto community that Binance chief CZ was one of the crypto investors in Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Will BNB, DOGE and MASK be used for Twitter payments?

Yes, Miles Deutscher reminded everyone that Changpeng Zhao (CZ) made a half a billion USD investment to help Elon Musk acquire Twitter. The analyst then stated that the name of the index launched by Binance today is suspiciously similar to Twitter: Bluebird.

It includes three cryptocurrencies — Binance's native BNB, the Dogecoin so favored by Musk and MASK token. Deutscher assumed that this might be a hint that these three coins might be added to Twitter when the new boss is ready for crypto payments and tipping.

The blog post published by Binance earlier today describes the Bluebird index as a tool launched to track the performance of Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin and Mask.

Musk announces monthly $8 fees for verified accounts

The Tesla boss, who now also owns Twitter, announced that there will be an obligatory fee of $8 per month for owners of the blue checkmark to keep it. The first idea was to make it $20, but then a wave of indignation rose on Twitter, including tweets by Stephen King and other celebrities and influencers.

Now, Musk has brought the price down to $8, stating that Twitter still needs to pay the bills and that they cannot rely only on revenue from advertisers. He also stated that this will eliminate Twitter bots and scammers.

When asked if he is working on a solution to implement Dogecoin payments on the social network, Musk responded with an eyes emoji — whatever that means.

In the summer, he opined that DOGE should be included as an option to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

