Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Wired as Expectations on Shibarium Peak

Close to trillion SHIB have been transferred by whales in massive chunks, per Etherscan

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to details provided by Etherscan, over the past 24 hours, an astounding 766 billion Shiba Inu have been transferred by anonymous whales.

More than half of this amount was simply shifted between wallets of a large holder. The rest of this massive SHIB amount was partly moved to a cold wallet and partly sold.

Basic data on these transfers was shared by Twitter user @shibaplay_ on his/her profile.

Close to 800 billion SHIB on move

Three stunning amounts of SHIB, in total making up 776 billion, carried 485,794,498,147; 100,099,682,471 and 190,000,000,000 Shiba Inu coins.

The overall equivalent of the transferred SHIB amount is $9,343,040 at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate.

Details from Etherscan show that the largest transfer was made by the Binance exchange as it moved 485 billion SHIB from one of its wallets to another.

A total of 100,099,682,471 were bought on Binance and then shifted to a cold wallet by the whale who purchased them. The amount of 190,000,000,000 meme coins were sent to the Crypto.com exchange to be sold, according to Etherscan.

Over the past 24 hours, the second largest crypto Shiba Inu dropped 4.45%, trading at $0.00001203, per CoinMarketCap at the moment of this writing.

Expectations on Shibarium rise higher

On Nov. 5, an official Twitter account for Shibarium Layer 2 protocol was revealed by the Shiba Inu account.

It already boasts 24,500 followers after the recent launch. The SHIB team stated that this profile will end up becoming a hub for all things Shibarium.

As for the approximate date of Shibarium's release, the leading dev of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama, remains silent, just posting "soon" in response to questions about it from time to time.

At the same time, the SHIB burn rate jumped by a staggering 5,800% on Sunday.