Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Wired as Expectations on Shibarium Peak

Mon, 11/07/2022 - 14:12
Yuri Molchan
Close to trillion SHIB have been transferred by whales in massive chunks, per Etherscan
According to details provided by Etherscan, over the past 24 hours, an astounding 766 billion Shiba Inu have been transferred by anonymous whales.

More than half of this amount was simply shifted between wallets of a large holder. The rest of this massive SHIB amount was partly moved to a cold wallet and partly sold.

Basic data on these transfers was shared by Twitter user @shibaplay_ on his/her profile.

Close to 800 billion SHIB on move

Three stunning amounts of SHIB, in total making up 776 billion, carried 485,794,498,147; 100,099,682,471 and 190,000,000,000 Shiba Inu coins.

The overall equivalent of the transferred SHIB amount is $9,343,040 at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate.

Details from Etherscan show that the largest transfer was made by the Binance exchange as it moved 485 billion SHIB from one of its wallets to another.

A total of 100,099,682,471 were bought on Binance and then shifted to a cold wallet by the whale who purchased them. The amount of 190,000,000,000 meme coins were sent to the Crypto.com exchange to be sold, according to Etherscan.

Over the past 24 hours, the second largest crypto Shiba Inu dropped 4.45%, trading at $0.00001203, per CoinMarketCap at the moment of this writing.

SHIB: New "Shibarium Network" Platform Smashes Community Milestone

Expectations on Shibarium rise higher

On Nov. 5, an official Twitter account for Shibarium Layer 2 protocol was revealed by the Shiba Inu account.

It already boasts 24,500 followers after the recent launch. The SHIB team stated that this profile will end up becoming a hub for all things Shibarium.

As for the approximate date of Shibarium's release, the leading dev of SHIB, Shytoshi Kusama, remains silent, just posting "soon" in response to questions about it from time to time.

At the same time, the SHIB burn rate jumped by a staggering 5,800% on Sunday.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

