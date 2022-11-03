Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba

Nearly trillion SHIB has been shoveled by large Ethereum wallets in past 24 hours

Twitter user @shibaplay_ has posted a large number of tweets, in which he shared data from Etherscan about massive transactions of Shiba Inu meme coin over the past 24 hours.

The largest of these carried a minimum of 100,000,000,000 SHIB. The largest one was worth 202,438,224,930 coins. In total, 847.9 billion canine coins were moved by anonymous holders.

A total of 100,000,000,000 SHIB from this series of transactions were moved to the OKEx exchange to be sold.

The equivalent of the 850 billion SHIB mentioned above is $10,268,000.

A few days prior to that, cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media, announced that he was going to buy more Shiba Inu to add to his stash. He planned on grabbing roughly over 2 million meme coins.

On Wednesday, he confirmed his support for SHIB, stating that he is big on both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, no matter what maximalists from these communities think about him for supporting a rival coin.

Over the past few days, SHIB has been down from its recent local high of $0.00001415, by 15%. At the time of this writing, the price sits in a range, trading at $0.00001203.