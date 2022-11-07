SHIB: New "Shibarium Network" Platform Smashes Community Milestone

Mon, 11/07/2022 - 11:33
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
It is obvious that high expectations are in place concerning Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium
The official Twitter account for the Shibarium blockchain, Shibarium Network @Shibariumnet, has added thousands of followers less than 48 hours after the official SHIB token handle revealed it was following the account.

At the time of this writing, the Shibarium Network Twitter account has over 24,200 followers. On Nov. 6, the number of followers was about 20,800. According to the Shiba Inu team, the Shibarium network will eventually become a social information hub for all things related to the Shibarium Layer 2 network and protocol.

From the massive following gained on Twitter within 48 hours, it is obvious that high expectations are in place concerning Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, and its imminent release.

Shibarium builder Unification, in its recent update, highlighted ongoing work on the alpha version while saying it was close to the public beta release.

"The internal alpha continues to be optimized daily to be ready to fulfill the requirements and the sheer scale of the audience waiting for it. As a result, the core team has been moving fast and furiously with our advisory and is close to a public beta release," it stated in a recent blog post.

The public beta is expected to provide a much wider opportunity for open testing and bug fixing to ensure a safe and efficient mainnet launch.

According to the Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, Shibainuart, "the Shibarium documentation will be fundamental as an introduction to the platform, even in a beta (testnet) stage."

Aside from Shibarium, Shiba Inu teases the launch of several projects, such as SHI, the stablecoin of the ecosystem, and TREAT, the reward token quietly developed for the benefit of the ecosystem, among others.

