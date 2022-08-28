Here's Why Cardano's Decentralization Networking Update Is Most Important Part of Vasil

Sun, 08/28/2022 - 11:11
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Vasil hard fork will bring a lot to network, but decentralization of networking layer might be most important part of it
With the Vasil update on the horizon, numerous parts of the Cardano network are going to be upgraded, polished and released, but one of the most anticipated and importants parts of the hard fork is the decentralization of the networking layer, which will make Cardano more decentralized and resilient.

Cardano has previously reached complete decentralization of block production, which is an important step prior to the networking update. This layer is a physical infrastructure that combines nodes and their interaction into a unified system.

This layer of the system is designed for distributing information about transactions and block creation among all the nodes operating at this point. The networking layer is one of the three pillars that hold the Cardano blockchain.

In order to achieve maximum effectiveness of the network, the nodes must have minimum communication delay while having strong resilience to failures, capacity constraints or hackers.

As for now, Cardano's networking layer is based on the TCP/IP stack, which ensures relatively fast and safe data delivery between nodes. The configuration is based on a centralized tool called a "topology updater."

With the Vasil hard fork, the layer will no longer use the topology updater but utilize a P2P network, which is expected to enhance the flow of information between nodes and remove the need to use centralized services.

Technically, Cardano will reach complete decentralization as the components of the P2P network will be a P2P governor, a connection manager, an inbound protocol governor and a server.

P2P has always been a much-anticipated upgrade for Cardano, which is going to enable complete decentralization of the networking layer and add more full nodes like Daedalus to propagate blocks.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

