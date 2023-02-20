Original U.Today article

XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 20

Mon, 02/20/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Will we see further growth of Cardano (ADA) and XRP?
XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 2%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is looking bullish on the daily chart as the candle is about to close near the resistance at $0.40466. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for midterm growth to the zone around $0.43. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-March.

XRP is trading at $0.40548 at press time.

ADA/USD

Unlike XRP, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.55%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the price of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support level at $0.3957 and is currently trading above the $0.40 zone, which means that buyers are not ready to give up so easily. If the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance level at $0.42.

ADA is trading at $0.4083 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

