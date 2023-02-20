XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 20

Original U.Today article

Will we see further growth of Cardano (ADA) and XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market despite bears' pressure.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 2%.

XRP is looking bullish on the daily chart as the candle is about to close near the resistance at $0.40466. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for midterm growth to the zone around $0.43. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-March.

XRP is trading at $0.40548 at press time.

ADA/USD

Unlike XRP, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.55%.

Despite today's decline, the price of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support level at $0.3957 and is currently trading above the $0.40 zone, which means that buyers are not ready to give up so easily. If the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance level at $0.42.

ADA is trading at $0.4083 at press time.