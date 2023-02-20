XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 20

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market despite bears' pressure.
XRP/USD
XRP has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 2%.
XRP is looking bullish on the daily chart as the candle is about to close near the resistance at $0.40466. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for midterm growth to the zone around $0.43. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-March.
XRP is trading at $0.40548 at press time.
ADA/USD
Unlike XRP, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.55%.
Despite today's decline, the price of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support level at $0.3957 and is currently trading above the $0.40 zone, which means that buyers are not ready to give up so easily. If the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance level at $0.42.
ADA is trading at $0.4083 at press time.